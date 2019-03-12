Prime Minister Theresa May has called on MPs to back her Brexit deal, saying she has secured “legally binding” changes which ensure the Irish backstop cannot be permanent.

Here’s the latest from Westminster ahead of this evening’s key vote:

10.20am

Labour MP Owen Smith tweeted an image of the latest printed version of the Withdrawal Agreement alongside the one rejected by MPs in January.

👀 The ‘new’ Withdrawal Agreement’ is half the size of the ‘old’ one! Not a single word in it has changed…but they’ve pathetically altered the pagination to make it look different. The perfect symbol of Theresa May’s contrick Brexit Brexit. pic.twitter.com/rtKB3HBsdu — Owen Smith (@OwenSmith_MP) March 12, 2019

10.05am

Leave Means Leave vice-chairman Richard Tice said: “The new documents agreed by the Prime Minister and Mr Juncker should be ignored.

“The Prime Minister is conning us all. This agreement still means Northern Ireland would be treated differently to the rest of UK.

“This is still the worst deal in history, MPs should vote this terrible deal down, believe in Britain and Let’s Go WTO.”

10am

Jacob Rees-Mogg, leader of the European Research Group of Eurosceptic Conservative MPs, said he had not decided which way he would vote on Mrs May’s deal, but added “there must be a chance” of a further renegotiation with the EU.

“I would never take the EU saying ‘there will be no change’ at face value, because they said there would be no second round, and there has been,” he said.

“Ultimately it has to be decided by the Council of Ministers. So I think this is closer to the deal, but if the Prime Minister was to ask for more, there must be a chance, yes.

“I don’t operate on gut feeling. We’ve got to decide legally whether this works or not.

“We’re [the ERG] a very collegiate body. We’re not like the government, where the Prime Minister decides and then the whips go out and tell people what to do. We’ll have a meeting at 6 o’clock and we will debate the issues surrounding this.

“I think on this issue, in reality, MPs will make up their own minds.”

9.55am

Result of the previous meaningful vote on the EU Withdrawal Agreement.

9.50am

In a legal opinion, Lord Anderson QC, Jason Coppel QC and Sean Aughey said: “It is crystal clear that the measures do not alter the fundamental legal effect of the backstop, as previously and correctly explained by the Attorney General.”

The advice, commissioned by the People’s Vote campaign for a second referendum, added: “The backstop will endure indefinitely, unless and until superseded by another agreement, save in the extreme and unlikely event that in future negotiations the EU acts in bad faith in rejecting the UK’s demands.”

Former attorney general Dominic Grieve said: “I have had the chance to look at the document produced last night and I’m quite clear in my mind it does not allow the UK to terminate the backstop in the event of as breakdown in negotiation; it does not allow the UK to terminate the backstop at a time of its own choosing. The advice issued today from Lord Anderson, Jason Coppel and Sean Aughey reinforces my view.

“In Parliament today I will continue to argue that the agreement does not bear any relationship to what we were offered in the last referendum of 2016. It is significantly different and therefore it should go back to the people – they have a right to vote on this and decide whether to go ahead.”

9.30am

9.20am

Ministers have gathered in Downing Street for a Cabinet meeting ahead of the Commons debate and vote.

International Trade Secretary Liam Fox, Leader of the House of Commons Andrea Leadsom, Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay and Home Secretary Sajid Javid were among those seen arriving.

9.15am

Attorney General Geoffrey Cox has described as “bollocks” a claim that he had been “told to find a way” to ensure legal validation of Theresa May’s newly-negotiated arrangement with the EU.

The one-word response was given to Channel 4 News presenter Jon Snow.

Bollocks — Geoffrey Cox QC MP (@Geoffrey_Cox) March 12, 2019

9.05am

Jacob Rees-Mogg, chairman of the European Research Group of Brexiteer MPs, said the “Star Chamber” of lawyers was about to examine the deal.

“I’m not sure that the agreements with the EU are a major change, that they continue to be promises of goodwill, and we have heard what the Irish have to say,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

“So my focus will be on whether the unilateral declaration is genuinely unilateral.”

He added that “many Conservatives will be heavily influenced by the DUP’s view”.

Mr Rees-Mogg also said the process had been “desperately rushed” and called for the vote to be delayed until tomorrow to give more time to examine the documents.

9am

The Taoiseach said the deal agreed on Monday night was “complementary” to the Withdrawal Treaty, which could not be re-written.

Mr Varadkar said: “The further agreement yesterday provided additional clarity, reassurance and guarantees sought by some to eliminate doubt or fears, however unreal, that the goal was to trap the UK indefinitely in the back stop.

“It is not, these doubts and fears can be put to bed.”

8.45am

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has described the outcome of last night’s meeting between the Prime Minister and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker as “positive”.

The Taoiseach says the Withdrawal Agreement represents compromise on both sides and the further text agreed yesterday eliminates doubt or fears that the goal was to trap the UK in the backstop – it was not. pic.twitter.com/jiGtFtq3xF — aoife-grace moore. (@aoifegracemoore) March 12, 2019

8.30am

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said: “These changes were hard fought for. They preserve the UK’s right to act unilaterally in our sovereign national interest. PM has listened to parliament’s concerns so time to back to deal and avoid risk of customs union or no Brexit.”

8.20am

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon responded to Mr Starmer’s tweets, saying “he’s right”, and called on MPs to vote against the deal.

He’s right. Though the bigger problem with the Withdrawal Agreement, in my view, is that it takes Scotland out of the EU against both our will and our interests – and with no clarity on what comes next. A bad, blindfold deal. The Commons should reject it. https://t.co/GIWd5hPB2h — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) March 12, 2019

8.15am

Shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer said Attorney General Geoffrey Cox should make a Commons statement setting out his legal advice around the latest amendments.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I think, on the basis of the documents – and he will have analysed them last time in great detail, he will analyse them again – if he concludes that there isn’t significant change I really don’t see that there is a basis for him to change his advice.”

He added: “He has said ‘I’m very happy to answer questions’, this is all happening at the eleventh hour, so we do need him in the House of Commons making a statement and then MPs across the House can ask him – whichever way he goes on his advice – why he has done it.”