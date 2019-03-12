Prime Minister Theresa May has called on MPs to back her Brexit deal, saying she has secured “legally binding” changes which ensure the Irish backstop cannot be permanent.

Here’s the latest from Westminster ahead of this evening’s key vote:

12.25pm

12.10pm

Former international development minister Grant Shapps said the vote would be close and “needed the DUP”.

He said: “One colleague said he was looking for [Mrs May] to bring back a rabbit but she had only managed a hamster – but he said that was good enough for him.

“I think that was Charlie Elphicke.

“Some colleagues are coming across.”

12.10pm

Jacob Rees-Mogg has repeatedly pressed Stephen Barclay on whether the UK could unilaterally pull out of the backstop and suggested “we can’t leave it without the permission of the EU”.

He added: “The unilateral declaration doesn’t add anything because it simply says ‘we could ask to leave the backstop’. We’ve always been able to ask to leave the backstop, that is not in any sense an improvement or a development.”

Mr Barclay told him “I don’t accept that”, adding: “This is both a question of legal interpretation and political interpretation.

“The starting point for this is that neither side wants to go into the backstop, there are safeguards to prevent it.”

11.50am

Heading into a meeting with the Prime Minister, Brexit Minister Robin Walker insisted there had been positive changes that Tory MPs would support.

He said: “I’m positive. We’ve seen real progress, more progress than many believed would be possible.

“I’m not making crystal ball predictions but what we have seen from the Attorney General is this reduces the risk of the UK being caught in the backstop.”

Sir Desmond Swayne said “this is an intractable disagreement” as he went past the Press Association into the meeting.

Members of the hard Brexit European Research Group (ERG) led by Jacob Rees-Mogg said they were keeping an open mind.

Mark Francois said: “I’m going to listen to what the Prime Minister has to say.”

Steve Baker said: “No comment.”

11.40am

The signature of Attorney General Geoffrey Cox at the bottom of the legal advice he issued over Brexit (Handout/PA)

11.20am

Shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer quickly responded to Geoffrey Cox’s legal advice on the Prime Minister’s Strasbourg agreement.

He tweeted a picture of the document with the last section highlighted in green, which states that the “the legal risk remains unchanged”.

11.10am

In his legal advice on Theresa May’s Strasbourg agreement, Attorney General Geoffrey Cox said that new provisions “reduce the risk” of the UK being “indefinitely and involuntarily” held in the backstop, but said that “the legal risk remains unchanged” that the UK would have no legal means of exiting without EU agreement.

10.50am

Brexit Minister Robin Walker told the Press Association: “There are crucial changes which have been made here which I do think will make a difference to colleagues who had concerns about the backstop.

“I voted for the deal the first time round because I do think this delivers on the outcome of the referendum in a way that allows us to strike a good trade deal.

“The changes last night provide the crucial reassurance on the issue that the House of Commons voted it wanted to reassurance on, which is the backstop.

“I think both the unilateral declaration from the UK and the joint commitment from the EU to work on alternative arrangements address precisely the issues that were raised as the key concerns in the House of Commons debate the first time around.”

10.45am

Attorney General Geoffrey Cox will make a Commons statement on his legal opinion on the Brexit package at around 12.30pm.

10.20am

Labour MP Owen Smith tweeted an image of the latest printed version of the Withdrawal Agreement alongside the one rejected by MPs in January.

10.05am

Leave Means Leave vice-chairman Richard Tice said: “The new documents agreed by the Prime Minister and Mr Juncker should be ignored.

“The Prime Minister is conning us all. This agreement still means Northern Ireland would be treated differently to the rest of UK.

“This is still the worst deal in history, MPs should vote this terrible deal down, believe in Britain and Let’s Go WTO.”

10am

Jacob Rees-Mogg, leader of the European Research Group of Eurosceptic Conservative MPs, said he had not decided which way he would vote on Mrs May’s deal, but added “there must be a chance” of a further renegotiation with the EU.

“I would never take the EU saying ‘there will be no change’ at face value, because they said there would be no second round, and there has been,” he said.

“Ultimately it has to be decided by the Council of Ministers. So I think this is closer to the deal, but if the Prime Minister was to ask for more, there must be a chance, yes.

“I don’t operate on gut feeling. We’ve got to decide legally whether this works or not.

“We’re [the ERG] a very collegiate body. We’re not like the government, where the Prime Minister decides and then the whips go out and tell people what to do. We’ll have a meeting at 6 o’clock and we will debate the issues surrounding this.

“I think on this issue, in reality, MPs will make up their own minds.”

9.55am

Result of the previous meaningful vote on the EU Withdrawal Agreement.

9.50am

In a legal opinion, Lord Anderson QC, Jason Coppel QC and Sean Aughey said: “It is crystal clear that the measures do not alter the fundamental legal effect of the backstop, as previously and correctly explained by the Attorney General.”

The advice, commissioned by the People’s Vote campaign for a second referendum, added: “The backstop will endure indefinitely, unless and until superseded by another agreement, save in the extreme and unlikely event that in future negotiations the EU acts in bad faith in rejecting the UK’s demands.”

Former attorney general Dominic Grieve said: “I have had the chance to look at the document produced last night and I’m quite clear in my mind it does not allow the UK to terminate the backstop in the event of as breakdown in negotiation; it does not allow the UK to terminate the backstop at a time of its own choosing. The advice issued today from Lord Anderson, Jason Coppel and Sean Aughey reinforces my view.

“In Parliament today I will continue to argue that the agreement does not bear any relationship to what we were offered in the last referendum of 2016. It is significantly different and therefore it should go back to the people – they have a right to vote on this and decide whether to go ahead.”

9.30am

9.20am

Ministers have gathered in Downing Street for a Cabinet meeting ahead of the Commons debate and vote.

International Trade Secretary Liam Fox, Leader of the House of Commons Andrea Leadsom, Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay and Home Secretary Sajid Javid were among those seen arriving.

9.15am

Attorney General Geoffrey Cox has described as “bollocks” a claim that he had been “told to find a way” to ensure legal validation of Theresa May’s newly-negotiated arrangement with the EU.

The one-word response was given to Channel 4 News presenter Jon Snow.

9.05am

Jacob Rees-Mogg, chairman of the European Research Group of Brexiteer MPs, said the “Star Chamber” of lawyers was about to examine the deal.

“I’m not sure that the agreements with the EU are a major change, that they continue to be promises of goodwill, and we have heard what the Irish have to say,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

“So my focus will be on whether the unilateral declaration is genuinely unilateral.”

He added that “many Conservatives will be heavily influenced by the DUP’s view”.

Mr Rees-Mogg also said the process had been “desperately rushed” and called for the vote to be delayed until tomorrow to give more time to examine the documents.

9am

The Taoiseach said the deal agreed on Monday night was “complementary” to the Withdrawal Treaty, which could not be re-written.

Mr Varadkar said: “The further agreement yesterday provided additional clarity, reassurance and guarantees sought by some to eliminate doubt or fears, however unreal, that the goal was to trap the UK indefinitely in the back stop.

“It is not, these doubts and fears can be put to bed.”

8.45am

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has described the outcome of last night’s meeting between the Prime Minister and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker as “positive”.

8.30am

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said: “These changes were hard fought for. They preserve the UK’s right to act unilaterally in our sovereign national interest. PM has listened to parliament’s concerns so time to back to deal and avoid risk of customs union or no Brexit.”

8.20am

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon responded to Mr Starmer’s tweets, saying “he’s right”, and called on MPs to vote against the deal.

8.15am

Shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer said Attorney General Geoffrey Cox should make a Commons statement setting out his legal advice around the latest amendments.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I think, on the basis of the documents – and he will have analysed them last time in great detail, he will analyse them again – if he concludes that there isn’t significant change I really don’t see that there is a basis for him to change his advice.”

He added: “He has said ‘I’m very happy to answer questions’, this is all happening at the eleventh hour, so we do need him in the House of Commons making a statement and then MPs across the House can ask him – whichever way he goes on his advice – why he has done it.”