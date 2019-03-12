Prime Minister Theresa May has called on MPs to back her Brexit deal, saying she has secured “legally binding” changes which ensure the Irish backstop cannot be permanent.

Here’s the latest from Westminster ahead of this evening’s key vote:

3.44pm

Mr Corbyn concluded: “I believe there is a majority in this House for the sort of sensible, credible and negotiable deal that Labour has set out and I look forward to parliament taking back control so that we can succeed where this Government has so blatantly failed.

“Those people all around this country who at the moment are very, very concerned for their future, their communities, their jobs, in the case of EU nationals their very right to remain in this country, as indeed for British nationals living across the EU.

“Parliament owes it to them to get some degree of certainty by rejecting the Prime Minister’s proposal and bringing forward what we believe to be a credible set of alternatives. Parliament should do its job today and say no to the Prime Minister.”

3.40pm

Mr Corbyn said: “If this deal narrowly scrapes through tonight, I don’t think it will, but if it did, we believe the option should be to go back to the people for a confirmatory vote on it, if that is the case, but we do not believe it should go through.”

He said: “The Prime Minister set herself a series of objectives, she hasn’t met any of those objectives, she’s brought back exactly the same deal and expects us to vote on it again, I hope the House rejects it.”

He added: “The Prime Minister is stuck in a groove that believes only her deal is the thing that should be voted on, she wasn’t listening to what we were saying or what was included in our letter, and that is really the problem. The documents in front of us offer no clarity and no certainty.”

He went on: “It’s simply not good enough to vote for a blindfold Brexit, so we will vote against this deal tonight as I urge all members to do.”

3.37pm

Get real people. In his 25 minute speech in the #Brexit #WithdrawalAgreement @jeremycorbyn didn’t mention @peoplesvote_uk once. Not once. That’s because he doesn’t want or believe in #FinalSay Once a #Brexiteer always a #brexiteer — Anna Soubry MP (@Anna_Soubry) March 12, 2019

3.35pm

ERG chairman Jacob Rees-Mogg said he had not yet decided which way to vote and would await a meeting of the Eurosceptic group at 5pm before making up his mind.

Mr Rees-Mogg said that abstention on such a serious issue was not “a realistic prospect” for many MPs.

“The question we really have to look at is ‘When the Prime Minister says the risk of not voting for her deal is that we don’t leave, is that a serious risk or is that a phantom?’” he told Sky News.

“My current view is that it is basically a phantom and, therefore, it is safe to vote against this deal again tonight and look to leaving on March 29 without a deal.

“But what she said has to be taken seriously and considered. It’s not a risk I would like to take if it is a real one.”

Mr Rees-Mogg played down the prospect of Mrs May being forced out by a heavy defeat, saying: “If it is less than 230, the Prime Minister will be able to say she is making some progress, so I wouldn’t worry about the Prime Minister’s position.”

3.32pm

Many people demonstrated in wet conditions outside the Houses of Parliament (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

3.30pm

Downing Street said Theresa May remained “absolutely focused on winning” the vote on Tuesday night and insisted she was not preparing for a general election.

A source said: “We are not preparing for and we do not want a general election. Our position is unchanged.”

The source also said reports that the Conservative campaign headquarters were preparing for the upcoming European elections were “incorrect”.

“We are not preparing candidates because we are not going to participate as a party in European parliamentary elections.”

3.27pm

So @jeremycorbyn didn’t mention #PeoplesVote once in his 25 minute speech….Terrible to see @uklabour leadership colluding in the drift towards such a disastrous #Brexit — Chris Leslie (@ChrisLeslieMP) March 12, 2019

3.26pm

The Prime Minister intervened on Mr Corbyn to tell him his alternative deal had been rejected by MPs and he should listen to that.

She said: “When the deal the Government had negotiated was rejected overwhelmingly by this House, he said we should listen. We have listened.

“The other week his proposals were rejected overwhelmingly by this House – why is he not listening?”

Mr Corbyn replied he spent “a great deal of time listening to people” on the shop floor and in small businesses, and “they want some degree of certainty”, adding “her deal does not offer that degree of certainty at all”.

3.23pm

Mr Corbyn accused the Government of trying to “fool” its own backbenchers and the British people over its Brexit deal.

He said: “The unilateral statement is a weak Government trying to fool its own backbenchers because the EU has not even signed up to it.”

He continued: “The Government is in real problems because they are trying to fool the people into somehow believing that somehow or other the deal she has offered is the only one that is available.

“It is not and they very well know that.”

3.19pm

Responding to Mrs May, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said “not a single word” of the Withdrawal Agreement had changed.

He said: “After three months of running down the clock the Prime Minister has, despite very extensive delays, achieved not a single change to the Withdrawal Agreement – not one single word has changed.

“In terms of the substance, literally nothing has changed … There is no unilateral exit mechanism, there is not time limit, there are no alternative arrangements.”

3.17pm

Mrs May urged MPs to back the deal, saying: “It was not this House that decided it was time for the United Kingdom to leave the European Union, it was the British people.

“It falls to us here to implement their decision, their desire for change, their demand for a better, more open, more successful future for our country.

“Today is the day that we can begin to build that future.”

The PM added: “Let us show what this House can achieve when we come together, let us demonstrate what politics is for.

“Let us prove beyond all doubt we believe democracy comes before party, faction or personal ambition.”

She finished by saying: “The time has come to deliver on the instruction we were given. The time has come to back this deal and I commend this motion to the House.”

3.13pm

On the political declaration, Mrs May said: “I’m sure we can all learn lessons from how we approach this first phase of the negotiations as we move onto the second.

“For my part, I’ve no doubt that the Government does need to build a strong consensus in the House before we go onto negotiate the future relationship. Not least to ensure the process of ratification is smoother than that for the withdrawal agreement.

“That’s why we’ve committed to give a much stronger and clearer role for this House, and for the other place during the next phase. Not just a consensus in parliament either, businesses, trade unions and civil society must all play a much bigger part contributing their expertise in a collective national effort to secure the very best future relationship with the EU.

“That new approach will start with the withdrawal agreement Bill if the deal passes tonight, notice of presentation will be given tomorrow and the Bill will be introduced on Thursday.”

3.10pm

Anti-Brexit supporters take part in a protest under heavy rain (Matt Dunham/AP)

3.07pm

When asked if the Irish Attorney General’s advice has changed, Ireland’s deputy leader Simon Coveney said that there are no changes to the backstop.

“There are no changes to the backstop, what is significant and different, and has legal effect, is around the reassurance of the temporary nature of backstop.

“This is an insurance policy that nobody wants to use.”

3.06pm

Daniel Kawczynski, a member of the European Research Group, said: “We got the legal opinion from the Attorney General, which was not as strong as we had hoped for.

“Then our independent panel of legal experts in the ERG, the eight of them, have given us their opinion that those guarantees are not sufficient and not watertight, and now we hear that the DUP will not be supporting the deal. So it’s going to be very very difficult for Brexiteers like me to support the Prime Minister this evening.

“Now, Mr Juncker is saying ‘no more’. And that’s the gamble we have to take – if we don’t vote for this, what will happen if there is an extension of Article 50?”

3.05pm

Theresa May said: “This is the moment and this is the time – time for us to come together, back this motion and get the deal done because only then can we get on with what we came here to do, what we were sent here to do.”

The Prime Minister added: “We cannot serve our country by overturning a democratic decision of the British people.

“We cannot serve by prolonging a debate the British people now wish to see settle.

“And we cannot serve by refusing to compromise, reinforcing instead of healing the painful divisions we see within our society and across our country.”

2.46pm

Which is why @Anna_Soubry @sarahwollaston and I left the party – she has only ever been interested in working with the hard right of the party, putting them ahead of the country’s best interests. @TheIndGroup https://t.co/UeecVLXDIv — Heidi Allen MP (@heidiallen75) March 12, 2019

2.41pm

A DUP source told the Press Association that the party’s 10 MPs will vote against Theresa May’s deal on Tuesday evening.

2.40pm

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said: “We welcome the progress the European commission and the British Government have made on the withdrawal agreement.

“The SDLP welcomes the continued protection for the backstop and the recommitment to avoiding a hard border in Ireland.

“We are hopeful that the deal passes tonight to ensure exiting without a deal is avoided.”

2.35pm

SNP MP Stephen Gethins (North East Fife) told Mrs May she will “lose tonight and lose badly”, which he said “will drag this place and jobs and businesses over the edge with that threat of a no-deal”.

He said: “Is the responsible thing to do now not to seek that extension so we can get some kind of way out of this calamity?”

Mrs May said MPs needed to “have faith with the British people” and support the deal.

2.34pm

Mrs May reeled off a list of “core elements” she said were delivered by the deal.

She said: “It sends a message to the whole world about the sort of country the UK will be in the years and decades ahead … To our friends and allies who have long looked up to us as a beacon of pragmatism and decency and a message to those who do not share our values and whose interests diverge from ours. It says this: the UK is a country that honours the democratic decisions taken by our people in referendums and in elections.”

She added: “I believe that we should be delivering on the vote of the British people in 2016, but I also believe it is important that we give businesses … the certainty for their future, and there is only one certainty if we do not pass this vote tonight, and that is that uncertainty will continue for our citizens and for our businesses.”

She added: “We are a country where passionately-held views do not stop us from making compromises to achieve progress. We’re a country that values both our national sovereignty and the unbreakable bonds of a shared history.”

She went on: “A bad deal would be even worse than no deal, but best of all is a good deal, and this is a good deal.”

2.33pm

A pro-Brexit supporter takes part in a protest at Westminster (Frank Augstein/AP)

2.27pm

Had the PM not spent all her energy trying to appease ERG/DUP and instead tried to find a compromise founded on a recognition that two of four nations and 48% overall in UK voted to remain, she might not be where she is now. https://t.co/UPzf2NBpxB — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) March 12, 2019

2.26pm

The government will not get their deal through parliament tonight. The only question is, how big will the defeat be? https://t.co/0WWJwcbKkx — Emily Thornberry (@EmilyThornberry) March 12, 2019

2.26pm

Tory MP James Cartlidge (South Suffolk) referenced Mrs May’s voice, saying: “She may have slightly lost her voice, but is it not true that were we to have a second referendum, 17 and a half million people would have lost their voice?

Mrs May said: “I entirely agree with him. I believe it is absolutely imperative for this House that we meet the decision that was taken by the British people in June 2016 that we deliver on that referendum, and that we deliver Brexit for the British people.

“As I say, there is a danger that a failure to agree a deal that we could end up in a situation where we have no Brexit at all.”

2.21pm

The Prime Minister joked that you “should hear Jean-Claude Juncker’s voice” after she revealed she had lost her voice as she stepped up to the despatch box.

Theresa May’s vocal struggles returned after her speech to the Conservative Party conference in 2017 was infamously overshadowed by her inability to speak.

She could only get out the first two words of her speech, saying “Mr Speaker” before coughing and clearing her throat.

As Labour MPs joked she could not make her speech, the PM then quipped: “Okay, you may say that, but you should hear Jean-Claude Juncker’s voice as a result of our conversation.”

2.20pm

The DUP has indicated that the party will not support the Prime Minister’s deal, saying in a statement “that sufficient progress has not been achieved at this time”.

2.10pm

Prime Minister Theresa May speaks during the Brexit debate (House of Commons/PA)

Theresa May, battling a croaky voice and with husband Philip watching from the gallery, told MPs that “Brexit could be lost” if her deal is rejected.

The Prime Minister told the Commons: “The danger for those of us who want to have faith in the British public and deliver on their vote for Brexit, is that if this vote is not passed tonight, if this deal is not passed, then Brexit could be lost.”

2.05pm

Commons Speaker John Bercow has told MPs he has selected no amendments to the Government’s Brexit deal motion.

A vote on the deal is expected at 7pm, with the result at approximately 7.15pm.

2pm

Attorney General Geoffrey Cox addresses the Commons

1.40pm

Charles Walker, vice chairman of the 1922 Committee of backbench Tory MPs, said defeat in the meaningful vote would lead to a general election.

He told BBC Radio 4’s World At One: “If it doesn’t go through tonight, as sure as night follows day, there will be a general election within a matter of days or weeks.

“It is not sustainable, the current situation in Parliament.”

1.20pm

The Leave-backing European Research Group has recommended MPs do not back Theresa May’s Brexit deal after its so-called Star Chamber determined that the Government’s new Brexit agreement does not meet the tests set for it.

The ERG’s Star Chamber released conclusions which said: “Yesterday’s documents considered individually and collectively do not deliver ‘legally binding changes’ to the WA (Withdrawal Agreement) or to the (backstop) Protocol.

“They fail to fulfil the commitment made by Government to the House in response to the Brady amendment ‘to obtain legally binding changes to the Withdrawal Agreement’.”

Mrs May’s Strasbourg agreements “do not provide any exit mechanism from the Protocol which is under the UK’s control”, said the Star Chamber group, made up of legally-trained Tory MPs Sir Bill Cash, David Jones, Dominic Raab, Suella Braverman, Michael Tomlinson and Robert Courts, the DUP’s Nigel Dodds and QC Michael Howe.

1.05pm

Eurosceptic Conservative MP Michael Fabricant tweeted that tonight’s vote “all hinges” on the DUP.

The Attorney General is now in the Chamber and explaining his reasoning.I think tonight now it all hinges on the #DUP. If it’s good enough for them, it’ll be good enough for me. If they don’t support it, the motion will fail tonight in any event. — Michael Fabricant (@Mike_Fabricant) March 12, 2019

12.55pm

DUP leader Arlene Foster told RTE News she will be talking to Prime Minister Theresa May today about the latest Brexit developments.

Ms Foster said huge decisions have to be made and this is a pivotal moment.

She said she would prefer if there was more time to take the decisions, adding that she had sympathy for those calling for tonight’s meaningful vote to be delayed until tomorrow.

12.50pm

@theresa_may has secured significant new legal assurances to what was already a good deal. Now is the time to #BacktheBrexitDeal. Let’s get this done and focus on building Britain’s brighter future. — Philip Hammond (@PhilipHammondUK) March 12, 2019

The Attorney General’s advice is clear. Nothing has changed. We would still not have the power to independently leave the backstop arrangements and the process could go on indefinitely. This is why I won’t be voting for the withdrawal agreement as it stands. pic.twitter.com/xiQ3JLwlGb — Damian Collins (@DamianCollins) March 12, 2019

12.50pm

Liberal Democrat Brexit spokesman Tom Brake said: “People are likely to be angrier than ever after Cox’s letter confirms nothing in the deal has changed.

“This was a bad deal the first time it was brought in front of the House, it is a bad deal today, and most importantly it is nowhere near as good as the deal we currently have as EU members.

“Nobody voted for this political chaos. It is time that the public are given the final say with a people’s vote and the option to stay in the EU.”

12.40pm

Attorney General Geoffrey Cox updates the Commons (UK Parliament/Mark Duffy/PA)

In a statement to the Commons, Attorney General Geoffrey Cox said: “Were such a situation to occur, let me make it clear, the legal risk as I set it out in my letter of November 13 remains unchanged.”

Mr Cox told MPs that the Strasbourg agreements provided “legally-binding changes that strengthen and improve the Withdrawal Agreement and Political Declaration”.

And he added: “The question for the House is whether in the light of these improvements, as a political judgment, the House should now enter into those arrangements.”

12.35pm

When asked if she had secured enough support at the meeting, the Prime Minister appeared to say “sufficient”.

Work and Pensions Secretary Amber Rudd said she believed the Prime Minister’s deal would go through tonight.

She said: “Some people are not yet convinced but they’re clearly considering it.

“We have to think about this politically… what the consequences are for the country if we don’t get this through.

“I think she’s going to win tonight, I think we’re all going to win… otherwise instability will follow which would be so unwelcome.”

12.30pm

(PA Graphics)

12.25pm

Now is the time to back the PM’s deal. We must fulfil our promise to the British people to leave the EU on time and do it smoothly. This deal does just that. And let’s get out there & seize new opportunities for our great nation — Sajid Javid (@sajidjavid) March 12, 2019

12.10pm

Former international development minister Grant Shapps said the vote would be close and “needed the DUP”.

He said: “One colleague said he was looking for [Mrs May] to bring back a rabbit but she had only managed a hamster – but he said that was good enough for him.

“I think that was Charlie Elphicke.

“Some colleagues are coming across.”

12.10pm

Jacob Rees-Mogg has repeatedly pressed Stephen Barclay on whether the UK could unilaterally pull out of the backstop and suggested “we can’t leave it without the permission of the EU”.

He added: “The unilateral declaration doesn’t add anything because it simply says ‘we could ask to leave the backstop’. We’ve always been able to ask to leave the backstop, that is not in any sense an improvement or a development.”

Mr Barclay told him “I don’t accept that”, adding: “This is both a question of legal interpretation and political interpretation.

“The starting point for this is that neither side wants to go into the backstop, there are safeguards to prevent it.”

11.50am

Heading into a meeting with the Prime Minister, Brexit Minister Robin Walker insisted there had been positive changes that Tory MPs would support.

He said: “I’m positive. We’ve seen real progress, more progress than many believed would be possible.

“I’m not making crystal ball predictions but what we have seen from the Attorney General is this reduces the risk of the UK being caught in the backstop.”

Sir Desmond Swayne said “this is an intractable disagreement” as he went past the Press Association into the meeting.

Members of the hard Brexit European Research Group (ERG) led by Jacob Rees-Mogg said they were keeping an open mind.

Mark Francois said: “I’m going to listen to what the Prime Minister has to say.”

Steve Baker said: “No comment.”

11.40am

The signature of Attorney General Geoffrey Cox at the bottom of the legal advice he issued over Brexit (Handout/PA)

11.20am

Shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer quickly responded to Geoffrey Cox’s legal advice on the Prime Minister’s Strasbourg agreement.

He tweeted a picture of the document with the last section highlighted in green, which states that the “the legal risk remains unchanged”.

Attorney General confirms that there have been no significant changes to the Withdrawal Agreement despite the legal documents that were agreed last night. The Government’s strategy is now in tatters. pic.twitter.com/xBKJPy5WbL — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) March 12, 2019

11.10am

In his legal advice on Theresa May’s Strasbourg agreement, Attorney General Geoffrey Cox said that new provisions “reduce the risk” of the UK being “indefinitely and involuntarily” held in the backstop, but said that “the legal risk remains unchanged” that the UK would have no legal means of exiting without EU agreement.

10.50am

Brexit Minister Robin Walker told the Press Association: “There are crucial changes which have been made here which I do think will make a difference to colleagues who had concerns about the backstop.

“I voted for the deal the first time round because I do think this delivers on the outcome of the referendum in a way that allows us to strike a good trade deal.

“The changes last night provide the crucial reassurance on the issue that the House of Commons voted it wanted to reassurance on, which is the backstop.

“I think both the unilateral declaration from the UK and the joint commitment from the EU to work on alternative arrangements address precisely the issues that were raised as the key concerns in the House of Commons debate the first time around.”

10.45am

Attorney General Geoffrey Cox will make a Commons statement on his legal opinion on the Brexit package at around 12.30pm.

There will be one Government oral statement in the @HouseofCommons today: Attorney General – Legal Opinion on the Joint Instrument and Unilateral Declaration concerning the Withdrawal Agreement — Leader's Office (@CommonsLeader) March 12, 2019

10.20am

Labour MP Owen Smith tweeted an image of the latest printed version of the Withdrawal Agreement alongside the one rejected by MPs in January.

👀 The ‘new’ Withdrawal Agreement’ is half the size of the ‘old’ one! Not a single word in it has changed…but they’ve pathetically altered the pagination to make it look different. The perfect symbol of Theresa May’s contrick Brexit Brexit. pic.twitter.com/rtKB3HBsdu — Owen Smith (@OwenSmith_MP) March 12, 2019

10.05am

Leave Means Leave vice-chairman Richard Tice said: “The new documents agreed by the Prime Minister and Mr Juncker should be ignored.

“The Prime Minister is conning us all. This agreement still means Northern Ireland would be treated differently to the rest of UK.

“This is still the worst deal in history, MPs should vote this terrible deal down, believe in Britain and Let’s Go WTO.”

10am

Jacob Rees-Mogg, leader of the European Research Group of Eurosceptic Conservative MPs, said he had not decided which way he would vote on Mrs May’s deal, but added “there must be a chance” of a further renegotiation with the EU.

“I would never take the EU saying ‘there will be no change’ at face value, because they said there would be no second round, and there has been,” he said.

“Ultimately it has to be decided by the Council of Ministers. So I think this is closer to the deal, but if the Prime Minister was to ask for more, there must be a chance, yes.

“I don’t operate on gut feeling. We’ve got to decide legally whether this works or not.

“We’re [the ERG] a very collegiate body. We’re not like the government, where the Prime Minister decides and then the whips go out and tell people what to do. We’ll have a meeting at 6 o’clock and we will debate the issues surrounding this.

“I think on this issue, in reality, MPs will make up their own minds.”

9.55am

Result of the previous meaningful vote on the EU Withdrawal Agreement.

(PA Graphics)

9.50am

In a legal opinion, Lord Anderson QC, Jason Coppel QC and Sean Aughey said: “It is crystal clear that the measures do not alter the fundamental legal effect of the backstop, as previously and correctly explained by the Attorney General.”

The advice, commissioned by the People’s Vote campaign for a second referendum, added: “The backstop will endure indefinitely, unless and until superseded by another agreement, save in the extreme and unlikely event that in future negotiations the EU acts in bad faith in rejecting the UK’s demands.”

Former attorney general Dominic Grieve said: “I have had the chance to look at the document produced last night and I’m quite clear in my mind it does not allow the UK to terminate the backstop in the event of as breakdown in negotiation; it does not allow the UK to terminate the backstop at a time of its own choosing. The advice issued today from Lord Anderson, Jason Coppel and Sean Aughey reinforces my view.

“In Parliament today I will continue to argue that the agreement does not bear any relationship to what we were offered in the last referendum of 2016. It is significantly different and therefore it should go back to the people – they have a right to vote on this and decide whether to go ahead.”

9.30am

9.20am

Ministers have gathered in Downing Street for a Cabinet meeting ahead of the Commons debate and vote.

International Trade Secretary Liam Fox, Leader of the House of Commons Andrea Leadsom, Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay and Home Secretary Sajid Javid were among those seen arriving.

(Stefan Rousseau/PA)

(Stefan Rousseau/PA)

(Stefan Rousseau/PA)

(Stefan Rousseau/PA)

9.15am

Attorney General Geoffrey Cox has described as “bollocks” a claim that he had been “told to find a way” to ensure legal validation of Theresa May’s newly-negotiated arrangement with the EU.

The one-word response was given to Channel 4 News presenter Jon Snow.

Bollocks — Geoffrey Cox QC MP (@Geoffrey_Cox) March 12, 2019

9.05am

Jacob Rees-Mogg, chairman of the European Research Group of Brexiteer MPs, said the “Star Chamber” of lawyers was about to examine the deal.

“I’m not sure that the agreements with the EU are a major change, that they continue to be promises of goodwill, and we have heard what the Irish have to say,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

“So my focus will be on whether the unilateral declaration is genuinely unilateral.”

(Steve Parsons/PA)

He added that “many Conservatives will be heavily influenced by the DUP’s view”.

Mr Rees-Mogg also said the process had been “desperately rushed” and called for the vote to be delayed until tomorrow to give more time to examine the documents.

9am

The Taoiseach said the deal agreed on Monday night was “complementary” to the Withdrawal Treaty, which could not be re-written.

Mr Varadkar said: “The further agreement yesterday provided additional clarity, reassurance and guarantees sought by some to eliminate doubt or fears, however unreal, that the goal was to trap the UK indefinitely in the back stop.

“It is not, these doubts and fears can be put to bed.”

8.45am

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has described the outcome of last night’s meeting between the Prime Minister and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker as “positive”.

The Taoiseach says the Withdrawal Agreement represents compromise on both sides and the further text agreed yesterday eliminates doubt or fears that the goal was to trap the UK in the backstop – it was not. pic.twitter.com/jiGtFtq3xF — aoife-grace moore. (@aoifegracemoore) March 12, 2019

8.30am

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said: “These changes were hard fought for. They preserve the UK’s right to act unilaterally in our sovereign national interest. PM has listened to parliament’s concerns so time to back to deal and avoid risk of customs union or no Brexit.”

8.20am

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon responded to Mr Starmer’s tweets, saying “he’s right”, and called on MPs to vote against the deal.

He’s right. Though the bigger problem with the Withdrawal Agreement, in my view, is that it takes Scotland out of the EU against both our will and our interests – and with no clarity on what comes next. A bad, blindfold deal. The Commons should reject it. https://t.co/GIWd5hPB2h — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) March 12, 2019

8.15am

Shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer said Attorney General Geoffrey Cox should make a Commons statement setting out his legal advice around the latest amendments.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I think, on the basis of the documents – and he will have analysed them last time in great detail, he will analyse them again – if he concludes that there isn’t significant change I really don’t see that there is a basis for him to change his advice.”

He added: “He has said ‘I’m very happy to answer questions’, this is all happening at the eleventh hour, so we do need him in the House of Commons making a statement and then MPs across the House can ask him – whichever way he goes on his advice – why he has done it.”