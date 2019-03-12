A woman has died after a house fire in North Ayrshire.

Emergency services were called to Keir Hardie Road in Stevenston at around 4pm on Monday.

Crews from four fire engines tackled the blaze and the woman was found to have died at the scene.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) is investigating the incident with Police Scotland.

Jim Scott, local senior officer for East, North and South Ayrshire, said: “The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at 4.01pm on Monday, March 11 to reports of a dwelling fire in Ayrshire.

“Operations Control mobilised four fire engines to Kier Hardie Road, Stevenston, where firefighters extinguished the fire.

“Sadly a woman was found to have passed away at the scene, and our thoughts are with those affected at this time.

“A joint investigation between SFRS and Police Scotland is now underway.”