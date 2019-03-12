A private funeral service has been held for four children who died in a house fire in Stafford.

The coffins of Riley Holt, eight, Keegan Unitt, six, Tilly Rose Unitt, four, and three-year-old Olly Unitt were taken in two horse-drawn carriages from the estate where they lived to the town’s crematorium.

The family of the siblings invited people living along the cortege’s route to place teddy bears in their windows, while cuddly toys had been placed inside the funeral carriages.

Four teddy bears close to the scene of the fire (Aaron Chown/PA)

Purple ribbons were tied to the carriages, while wreaths spelling out each youngster’s name had been placed on either side of their rooves.

The funeral procession passed through the Highfields estate, then onto Silkmore Lane, Radford Bank and Baswich Lane before arriving at Stafford Crematorium.

A memorial service is being planned for a future date, when the local community will be welcomed.

The scene of the fire (Aaron Chown/PA)

The cause of the fire on February 5 at the children’s end-of-terrace home in Sycamore Lane, Highfields, has not yet been ascertained and an investigation is continuing.

A faulty boiler or a cannabis factory have both been ruled out by investigators as potential triggers.