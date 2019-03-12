A major commuter route has been closed in both directions following a crash involving multiple vehicles, police have said.

Part of the A90 between Dundee and Aberdeen was shut after the incident, described by police as “serious” on Tuesday afternoon.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said several appliances were at the scene.

*NEW* 17:00⌚#A90 is ⛔CLOSED⛔ in both directions around Glenbervie/Drumlithie after a serious RTC ⚠ Traffic queueing up in the area. Emergency services are on scene.@NETrunkRoads @Aberdeenshire pic.twitter.com/uAJdcboE3Z — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) March 12, 2019

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Officers are currently dealing with a serious road traffic accident on the A90 at the Drumlithie junction.

“The road is currently closed in both directions and diversions are in place via the A92.

“The public are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident has also been urged to come forward.