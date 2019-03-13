The death of a man in Aberdeen is being treated as “unexplained”.
Police Scotland officers were called to a block of flats in the city’s Summer Street at around 3pm on Tuesday.
The force said its inquiries into the death are at an early stage.
The death of a man in Aberdeen is being treated as “unexplained”.
Police Scotland officers were called to a block of flats in the city’s Summer Street at around 3pm on Tuesday.
The force said its inquiries into the death are at an early stage.
Comments are closed on this article.