The debate surrounding Brexit continued on Wednesday, after Prime Minister Theresa May suffered another defeat in the Commons.

MPs voted by 391 to 242 against the PM’s Withdrawal Agreement.

Members will return to the Commons later to vote on whether they are willing for the UK to leave the EU without a deal on March 29.

The EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier this morning insisted there would be no further offer from Brussels, and it was now “the responsibility of the UK” to suggest a way forward.

‘He will die not seeing Brexit’

Steven Woolfe, MEP for North West England, told the plenary session his uncle was diagnosed with a terminal illness two days ago and he will die this weekend.

He said: “He voted to leave… and he will die not seeing Brexit.

“He will die not seeing Brexit because of a political class that despise him and voters in Britain who believe that they are far superior in the way that they think they should control our lives and do not wish to listen to the voters who wanted to get rid of them.”

Farage: We’ve had enough

Nigel Farage told MEPS: “We have had enough, we have seen the snarling anger towards our country of Mr Verhofstadt, the bureaucratic intransigence of Mr Barnier, the constant stream of insults that come from Mr Tusk, and we are of one mind: we don’t want to be governed by you; we want to govern ourselves.”

Responding to Mr Barnier’s estimation of how long negotiations about the EU-UK future relationship could take, he said: “We don’t want to waste four more years of our life, four more years of agony.”

He called for any extension request from Britain to be vetoed, adding: “We leave, and both you and we can get on with the rest of our lives. That’s the only neat solution ahead of us.”

‘Please make up your minds’

Guy Verhofstadt, the European Parliament’s Brexit co-ordinator, called for the UK to put “queen and country” before party politics, appealing for certainty from the House of Commons.

He told MEPs in Strasbourg: “That is what we need and so I am against every extension, whether an extension of one day, one week, even 24 hours, if it’s not based on a clear opinion of the House of Commons for something. That we know what they want.”

He added: “Please make up your minds in London, because this uncertainty cannot continue. Not for us, not for Britain and certainly not for our citizens.”

‘No hard border’

Ireland’s Europe Minister Helen McEntee reiterated that Ireland was not planning for a hard border on the island.

She said people in Northern Ireland did not want the Withdrawal Agreement to be cast aside and ministers in the Republic were still not planning to allow the introduction of a physical border on the island.

“It is not something that we as a Government have been planning for, it is not something that we are thinking about and it is not something that we would allow.”

She said the UK and Ireland collectively had obligations as co-guarantors of the 1998 Good Friday peace agreement to protect the peace process.

Flying the flag

Former Ukip leader Nigel Farage attended this morning’s plenary session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

‘Appalling’ timing for tariffs update

National Farmers’ Union president Minette Batters said it was “appalling” the import tariffs which will be applied in the event of no-deal had only been published a fortnight before they could be coming into effect.

She welcomed the Government’s move to treat many agricultural sectors “sensitively” but raised concerns over sectors which would not have such protection, such as eggs, cereals, fruit and vegetables.

“Even those sectors that are treated sensitively will, in most instances, see worrying and large reductions in the tariff rates currently charged on non-EU imports,” she said.

“We recognise the importance of ensuring food prices for consumers do not rise in a no-deal Brexit but we are deeply concerned that the approach to tariffs published today will mean a greater reliance on food produced overseas.”

And she urged MPs and Government to take “no-deal” off the table and find a workable solution as a matter of urgency.

Deal remains ‘only available treaty’

The EU’s chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, told the European Parliament that the Withdrawal Agreement reached last November “is and will remain the only available treaty”.

In agreeing to draw up documents clarifying the terms of the Agreement in Strasbourg on Monday, “we went as far as we possibly could in order to help the UK Government get the support of the House of Commons”, said Mr Barnier.

The EU has done everything it can to help get the Withdrawal Agreement over the line. The impasse can only be solved in the #UK. Our “no-deal” preparations are now more important than ever before. — Michel Barnier (@MichelBarnier) March 12, 2019

Mr Barnier said it was now “the responsibility of the UK” to suggest a way forward.

“They have to tell us what it is they want for their future relationship,” he told the European Parliament.

“What will their choice be, what will be the line they will take? That is the question we need a clear answer to now. That is the question that has to be answered before a decision on a possible further extension.

“Why would we extend these discussions? The discussion on Article 50 is done and dusted. We have the Withdrawal Agreement. It is there.

“That is the question asked and we are waiting for an answer to that.”

Former foreign secretary Boris Johnson claimed the EU would come up with a new deal by March 29.

He told LBC Radio: “I covered a lot of EU summits, I have been to a lot of them in my time, I have seen how the EU works.

“The horses always change places in the final furlong, it’s always at five minutes to midnight that the real deal is done.

“In Brussels the real fix is always in at the end.”

Cameron: No deal a disaster

David Cameron has warned MPs that failing to rule out a no-deal Brexit would be a “disaster” for Britain.

The former Conservative prime minister said he backed Theresa May’s attempts to secure a deal despite her second overwhelming defeat in Parliament on Tuesday night.

He told Sky News: “I’ve always supported the Prime Minister in her attempts to have a close partnership deal with Europe and she continues to have my support.

“That’s the right thing to do. Obviously what needs to happen next is to rule out no deal, that would be a disaster for our country, and to seek an extension and I’m sure that’s what’s going to happen next.”

Warning over no-deal tariff regime

A new tariff regime on EU products in the case of a no-deal Brexit will act as a “sledgehammer” to the UK economy, business has warned.

The new levies, to be imposed from the day after a March 29 Brexit if MPs vote for a no-deal withdrawal, would force up prices on EU imports including cars and many food products.

The unilateral and temporary regime includes levies of 10.6% on European cars and trucks which had previously been free of tariffs, potentially increasing the cost of a typical family hatchback by around £1,500. Car parts would face no extra tariffs to avoid disruption to supply chains.

But tariffs will be slashed on imports from outside the EU, potentially lowering prices on goods from countries like the USA and China.

CBI director-general Carolyn Fairbairn told BBC Radio 4’s Today: “This tells us everything that is wrong with a no-deal scenario.”

