Detectives investigating the murder of Jodie Chesney have been given more time to question an 18-year-old suspect over her death.
The 17-year-old girl scout was fatally stabbed in a park in Harold Hill, east London, on March 1 as she listened to music with a group of friends.
A man and a boy have been charged with her murder – Manuel Petrovic, 20, of Highfield Road, Romford, and a 16-year-old who cannot be named are both due to face trial at the Old Bailey in September.
An 18-year-old who was arrested on suspicion of murder on March 10 remains in custody after Metropolitan Police officers were given a warrant for his further detention, which expires on Wednesday evening.
Another three people – a 50-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman, both from Dagenham, and a 17-year-old boy who were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have all been released under investigation.
