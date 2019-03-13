Three people who died following a crash involving a bus and two cars are understood to be foreign nationals, police have said.

Four people were also taken to hospital after the incident on the A90 between Aberdeen and Dundee at Glenbervie, which happened at around 4.30pm on Tuesday.

None of the passengers on the Scottish Citylink bus were hurt but the driver sustained minor injuries, police said.

The three people who died, two men and one woman, were passengers in a red Renault Megane Scenic.

The other two people in the Renault, the male driver and a woman, were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where the woman is being treated for serious but not life threatening injuries while the man suffered minor injuries.

Police said the three people who died are understood to be foreign nationals.

The man and woman in the other car involved, a Ford B Max, were also taken to Aberdeen Royal infirmary where their injuries are described as not life threatening.

The A90 remained closed on Wednesday as police continued their investigations into the crash.

Road Policing Chief Inspector Stewart Mackie said: “Collision Investigators have been working throughout the night and we are hoping to open the A90 to traffic early this afternoon.

“I realise this will have created significant travel disruption to travellers and so I would like to thank them for their patience whilst we dealt with and continue to investigate this tragic incident.

“This would have been a difficult and harrowing scene for those who witnessed the collision and tried to offer assistance.

#A90 remains ⛔️CLOSED⛔️ in both directions at Glenbervie (south of Stonehaven) following yesterday’s road crash & will remain closed during the morning commute for crash investigation work. Expect delays & follow diversion. Drivers are thanked for their patience during closure pic.twitter.com/xWkgBH2xUY — Police Scotland Control Rooms (@polscotcontrol) March 13, 2019

“I would like to express my gratitude for their efforts and to also thank the emergency services who dealt with this extremely challenging incident.

“My thoughts remain with everyone affected by this.

“If anyone witnessed the incident and hasn’t already spoken to the police, I would ask that they contact officers on 101 using reference number 2576 of 12 March. “

A Scottish Citylink spokesman said on Wednesday: “One of our coaches travelling from Glasgow to Aberdeen was involved in a serious multi-vehicle accident this afternoon on the A90 near Glenbervie Junction.

“Our immediate thoughts are for those involved in the incident.

“Safety is our absolute priority and we will assist police with their inquiries into the circumstances.

“There were no reported injuries to passengers travelling on the coach and they were provided with alternative transport to take them to Aberdeen bus station.”