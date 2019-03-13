Hooded teenagers have opened fire at a school in southern Brazil, killing six people before taking their own lives, according to local authorities.

The shooting happened in a public school in Suzano, a suburb of Sao Paulo, Brazil’s largest city.

The state government of Sao Paulo said two youths armed with guns and wearing hoods entered the school and began shooting at students and then killed themselves.

Authorities said five students and an administrator at the school were killed.

School shootings are rare in the country.