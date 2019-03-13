Two young men wearing hoods and carrying several weapons have opened fire at a school in Brazil, killing eight people before taking their own lives, according to the governor of Sao Paulo.

The shooting happened in a public school in Suzano, a suburb of Sao Paulo, Brazil’s largest city.

Governor Joao Doria said the two attackers were believed to be between 20 and 25 years old. He said authorities do not believe the two were former students.

Police officers guard the entrance to the school in Brazil (Mauricio Sumiya/Futura Press via AP)

Mr Doria said the dead included two teachers and six students, and several more people had been taken to hospital after sustaining injuries.

School shootings are rare in Brazil