Police investigating the murder of a grandmother in Belfast have issued an appeal for information.

Alice Morrow, 53, was found dead in her flat in the Whincroft Way area of east Belfast on Sunday.

She was a mother of three and grandmother to three grandchildren.

Detectives appeal for information following the murder of Alice Morrow in east Belfast on Sunday, 10 March.https://t.co/ny9adXt2Hn — PSNI East Belfast (@PSNIBelfastE) March 13, 2019

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) launched a murder inquiry following Ms Morrow’s death and a 42-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder remained in custody on Wednesday evening.

Detective Chief Inspector Pete Montgomery said he believes Ms Morrow was murdered sometime between 12pm and 8pm on Sunday.

“My thoughts today are very much with Alice’s family and friends who are trying to come to terms with their loss. She was a mother of three, a grandmother of three and a sister,” he said.

“My investigations are ongoing at this time and I am following a number of lines of enquiry, however I know that at 8.45pm on Saturday March 9 Alice travelled from the direction of the Belvoir area to Ballyduff, where she visited friends. She drove her car in both directions, a Silver Peugeot 106, registration FCZ 1913.

“She was last seen on CCTV at 2.52am at Brackenvale Eurospar on Saintfield Road where she purchased a number of items and then headed in the direction of Belfast.”

Mr Montgomery also asked whether Ms Morrow was seen on Sunday, walking her two Jack Russell dogs, entering or leaving her home at 14 E Whincroft Way or if anyone saw an altercation in her home on Sunday.

“I would appeal to anyone who has any information, no matter how insignificant they think it is, to contact us,” he said.

“Please call detectives on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 1345 10/03/19.”