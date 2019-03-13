Irish Premier Leo Varadkar has confirmed his partner Matt Barrett will join him for a meeting with the US vice-president.

The pair will attend a breakfast with Mike Pence on Thursday morning.

It comes after Mr Pence, who describes himself as a Christian and a conservative, extended an invitation to the couple during a meeting with Mr Varadkar last year.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar met US vice-president Mike Pence and his wife Karen at the White House last year (Niall Carson/PA)

The Taoiseach confirmed on Wednesday evening his partner will be able to attend.

“He (Matt) was able to get time off work and make the journey so he’ll be taking up the invitation from Mike and Karen Pence to attend tomorrow,” Mr Varadkar said.

“Karen can’t be there because she’s in Abu Dhabi at the Special Olympics.”

Mr Varadkar is Ireland’s first openly gay leader and one of very few openly gay national leaders in the world.

He is taking part in a series of engagements in Washington DC as part of his annual St Patrick’s visit to the US.