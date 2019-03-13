A third person has been charged with the murder of Jodie Chesney, the Metropolitan Police have said.

Svenson Ong-a-kwie, 18, of Hillfoot Road in Romford, will appear at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Jodie, a 17-year-old girl scout, was fatally stabbed in a park in Harold Hill, east London, on March 1 as she listened to music with a group of friends.

A man and a boy have been charged with her murder – Manuel Petrovic, 20, of Highfield Road, Romford, and a 16-year-old, who cannot be named, are both due to face trial at the Old Bailey in September.

Another three people – a 50-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman, both from Dagenham, and a 17-year-old boy who were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have all been released under investigation.