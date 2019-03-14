Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort has been sentenced to a total of seven and a half years in prison, then hit almost immediately with fresh state charges in New York.

The state charges would put him outside the president’s power to pardon him.

In Washington, US District Judge Amy Berman Jackson brushed aside Manafort’s pleas for leniency and rebuked him for misleading the US government about his lucrative foreign lobbying work and for encouraging witnesses to lie on his behalf.

Mr Jackson added three and a half years on top of the nearly four-year sentence Manafort received last week in a separate case in Virginia, though he will get credit for nine months already served.

Donald Trump expressed sympathy for his former aide (Evan Vucci/AP)

The sentencing hearing was a milestone in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into possible coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia in the 2016 election campaign.

President Donald Trump said he felt “very badly” for his former campaign chairman, saying: “On a human basis, it’s a very sad thing.”

He said he was not currently considering a Manafort pardon, saying: “I have not even given it a thought as of this moment.”

After Manafort was sentenced on Wednesday, an indictment was unsealed in New York charging him with state crimes, including a residential mortgage fraud scheme.