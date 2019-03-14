Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) is recalling tens of thousands of UK cars over carbon dioxide emissions.

The country’s biggest car manufacturer said the vehicles are emitting more of the greenhouse gas than expected.

An industry source said around 44,000 cars will be recalled once remedial action has been agreed between the manufacturer and the authorities.

The affected cars have a 2.0-litre diesel or petrol engine.

The recall will include the Land Rover Discovery and Discovery Sport; the Range Rover Evoque, Sport and Velar; and the Jaguar E-Pace, F-Pace, F-Type, XE and XF.

JLR said in a statement: “Jaguar Land Rover is conducting a voluntary recall following the identification of CO2 performance variability with certain Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles fitted with 2.0-litre diesel or petrol engines.

“Affected vehicles will be repaired free of charge and every effort will be made to minimise inconvenience to the customer during the short time required for the work to be carried out.”

The issue was discovered by the Vehicle Certification Agency, which is a branch of the Department for Transport.

Neil Barlow, head of vehicle engineering at the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA), which administers vehicle recalls, said: “DVSA’s priority is to protect everyone from unsafe drivers and vehicles.

“This includes vehicles that are damaging our environment.

“Where new vehicles sold for use on British roads don’t conform to emissions standards, DVSA will work with other government agencies and manufacturers to ensure the vehicles are fixed as quickly as possible.”

Natalie Hitchins, head of home products and services at consumer group Which?, said: “Consumers must be able to fully trust the claims of car manufacturers, particularly after the emissions scandals of recent years.

“Jaguar Land Rover must now act quickly to tell affected customers so that they can have their vehicles modified appropriately.”

Concerns about vehicle emissions have grown since the Volkswagen diesel scandal emerged in September 2015.