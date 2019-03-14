The Duchess of Sussex has carried out her last official public engagement before the arrival of her baby.

Heavily-pregnant Meghan joined the royals at the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on Monday, after visiting Canada House with the Duke of Sussex.

Meghan with the royals on her final public engagement before the arrival of Baby Sussex (Richard Pohle/The Times/PA)

But the duchess is still busy working behind the scenes, and is said to have a number of private appointments in the diary.

On Wednesday, Meghan held a previously unannounced meeting at Kensington Palace with the Royal National Theatre’s artistic director Rufus Norris and executive director Lisa Burger.

The duchess is believed to be around six weeks away from the arrival of her first child, which she has said is due in late April or early May.

Meghan holding her bump during a visit to Canada House on Commonwealth Day (Chris Jackson/PA)

She is expected to continue with her private meetings, but so far has no scheduled public appearances ahead of the birth.

Meghan and Harry’s baby will be seventh in line to the throne and the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh’s eighth great-grandchild.

Meghan told Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns (right) ‘We’re nearly there’ when he asked about her baby (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Speaking about the impending arrival, Meghan told Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns last week when he asked about her pregnancy: “We’re nearly there.”

They met at a Buckingham Palace reception to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Prince of Wales’s investiture.