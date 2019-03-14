Riverdance will return to the UK with an updated production to mark its 25th anniversary.
Here is a look at the hit show in numbers.
– 25 million
The show has been seen by over 25 million people in 515 venues worldwide, throughout 47 countries across six continents.
– 10 million
More than 10 million Riverdance DVDs and videos have been sold.
– 11,500
There have been 11,500 performances.
– 2,000
The show has featured 2,000 performers from 29 countries.
– 71
There have been 71 marriages and long-term relationships between cast members in the last 25 years.
– 108
There have been 108 babies born, with more on the way.
– 17,500
There have been 17,500 costumes worn by performers in the show.