George Clooney declared it was “great” to be in Edinburgh as he and wife Amal arrived at a ceremony to collect an award for their charity work.

The actor and his wife, an international human rights lawyer, were special guests at the People’s Postcode Lottery Charity Gala at the city’s McEwan Hall.

The couple were being honoured for their international humanitarian work through the Clooney Foundation for Justice.

Asked how it felt to be in the Scottish capital, Clooney declared: “It’s great. Thanks for the weather, it’s nice out.”

Later asked about the award for their humanitarian work, the filmmaker told reporters: “We’ve got a lot of work to do, you know.

“We’re constantly trying to succeed. It’s a long, long process, so wish us luck.”

The event marked a return to Edinburgh for the actor (Andrew Milligan/PA)

He also praised the charity fundraising work of the People’s Postcode Lottery, saying: “(It’s) unbelievable what they do.”

He added: “It’s a spectacular thing. I wish we’d do it in the States.”

Clooney posed for photographs and signed autographs for waiting fans before heading into the gala.

The couple were set be interviewed by broadcaster Natasha Kaplinsky during the event.

Fans were outside the venue to see the celebrity couple (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The Gravity star’s return to the city comes after hundreds of people turned out to welcome him when he visited homelessness campaigners Social Bite and the headquarters of the People’s Postcode Lottery in Edinburgh in November 2015.

The annual People’s Postcode Lottery Charity Gala is a celebration of the work done by the charities which are supported by the lottery’s players.

In total, players have raised more than £400 million for charities and good causes since 2005.