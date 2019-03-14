It has been an historic three days in the House of Commons.

Here is what happened:

Tuesday

– MPs voted overwhelmingly to reject the Prime Minister’s Brexit deal for a second time, by 391 to 242.

(PA Graphics/PA)

Wednesday

– The Commons voted in favour of an amendment to a Government motion which rejected the idea of the UK crashing out of the EU without a deal under any circumstances, by 312 votes to 308, although the vote is not legally binding.

– An amendment from the Malthouse Compromise group of Conservatives, which called for a “standstill” agreement lasting as late as the end of 2021, under which the UK would observe EU rules and pay into Brussels budgets, was heavily rejected by 374 votes to 164.

– Another amendment seeking to delay Brexit until May 22 was defeated by a majority of 210 MPs.

– MPs then supported the amended Government motion rejecting a no-deal Brexit by 321 votes to 278.

(PA Graphics/PA)

Thursday