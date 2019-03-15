Brexit features prominently on the front pages once again on Friday after MPs voted to delay Britain’s departure from the EU.
The Daily Telegraph runs with the headline: “One last roll of the dice”, and reports that pressure is being put on the DUP and Conservative Brexiteers to fall in behind Theresa May’s deal to avoid the risk of Article 50 having to be extended by up to two years.
The Guardian says another day of divisive votes exposed splits in the Prime Minister’s Cabinet, while Mrs May is now expected to bring her twice-defeated deal back to Parliament on Tuesday.
The PM must now ask Brussels for extra time to complete the necessary legislation, while EU leaders could demand Britain hold a second referendum as a condition for a longer extension, The Times reports.
Next week’s third vote could be foiled by hardline Brexiteers, according to the i, while the Daily Express brands MPs as “failures” and says the Brexit delay comes after “the most wretched 994 days of obfuscation and chaotic in-fighting”.
Meanwhile, The Metro says the PM secured precious breathing space for her Brexit deal, while the Financial Times reports that the vote for a delay boosts her hand in pushing through her plan.
In other news, The Sun reports that One Direction star Louis Tomlinson’s sister Felicite has died after a suspected heart attack.
The Daily Mail leads on former Liberal leader Lord David Steel being suspended from the Liberal Democrats.
Knife crime makes the front of the Daily Mirror, which says more than a third of criminals repeatedly charged with carrying blades are avoiding jail.
And the Daily Star reports that a TV star is on the hunt for a stranger to have a baby with.