Forty-nine people have been killed at two mosques after a right-wing extremist went on a shooting spree in New Zealand.

Brenton Tarrant, 28, from Australia, appeared to have live-streamed the terror attack in Christchurch and outlined his anti-immigrant motives in a manifesto posted online.

The country’s police commissioner, Mike Bush, said 49 people were confirmed dead and that a man in his late 20s has been charged with murder.

What has happened in Christchurch is an extraordinary act of unprecedented violence. It has no place in New Zealand. Many of those affected will be members of our migrant communities – New Zealand is their home – they are us. — Jacinda Ardern (@jacindaardern) March 15, 2019

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern earlier said at least 20 other people had been seriously injured, and described it as “one of New Zealand’s darkest days”, adding: “What has happened here is an extraordinary and unprecedented act of violence.”

She added: “It is clear that this can now only be described as a terrorist attack.”

Mr Bush said the man charged with murder is expected to appear in court on Saturday morning.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison earlier said one of the people arrested was an Australian citizen, and described the suspected attacker as an “extremist right-wing violent terrorist”.

In the video live-streamed by Tarrant, a man inside a mosque appears to say “Welcome brother” as a gunman approaches.

New Zealand’s PM Jacinda Ardern said it was one of the country’s darkest days (TVNZ/AP)

Mr Bush said three other people were apprehended, adding: “We believe one of those persons, who was armed and was at the scene, may have had nothing to do with this incident.

“And the two other people that have been apprehended, again in possession of firearms in the general environment, we are working through to understand what their involvement is.

“We have recovered a number of firearms from both of the scenes.”

Mr Bush said the attack was a “very well-planned event”.

Asked if the police were searching for any other suspects, he said: “We never assume that there aren’t other people involved, that’s why we’ve got an immense presence out there … but we don’t have named or identified people that we are looking for, but it would be wrong to assume that there is no-one else.”

He added: “At this point we are not actively looking for any identified persons.”

A number of improvised explosive devices found on a vehicle after the shootings were defused by police.

An injured man is taken to hospital (AP)

Asked about the attackers not being on intelligence agency watchlists, Ms Ardern said it was an indication that they “had not acted in a way that warranted it”.

Of the victims, she said: “I will have been amongst other members of the public who will have seen the footage as the injured were being brought to Christchurch A&E and you certainly can see from that footage there is a real range of ages there.

“I imagine that these would have represented particular brothers, fathers, sons.”

She added: “We have undoubtedly experienced an attack today that is unprecedented, unlike anything that we have experienced before.

“But, as I say, New Zealand has been chosen because we are not a place where violent extremism exists.

“We reject those notions and we must continue to reject them. This is not an enclave for that kind of behaviour, for that kind of ideology.

Police stand outside a mosque in Linwood, Christchurch (AP)

“We will and must reject it. This is a place where people should feel secure and will feel secure.

“I am not going to let this change New Zealand’s profile, none of us should.”

In a message to the Governor-General of New Zealand, the Queen said: “I have been deeply saddened by the appalling events in Christchurch today. Prince Philip and I send our condolences to the families and friends of those who have lost their lives.”

Officers responded to reports of shots fired in central Christchurch at about 1.40pm local time (12.40am GMT), and urged people in the area to stay indoors.

(PA Graphics)

All schools in the city were put into lockdown as the situation unfolded.

Forty-one people were killed at the Masjid Al Noor mosque on Deans Avenue in central Christchurch, seven were killed at the suburban Linwood Masjid Mosque, and one person died at the Christchurch Hospital.

Police urged all mosques across New Zealand to shut their doors in the wake of the incident.

2/5 however we can confirm there have been a number of fatalities. Police is currently at a number of scenes. We understand that there will be many anxious people but I can assure New Zealanders that Police is doing all it can to resolve this incident. — New Zealand Police (@nzpolice) March 15, 2019

Members of the Bangladesh cricket team, currently on tour in New Zealand, said they had nearly been caught up in the tragedy.

Tamim Iqbal tweeted: “Entire team got saved from active shooters!!! Frightening experience and please keep us in your prayers”, while Mushfiqur Rahim said: “Alhamdulillah Allah save us today while shooting in Christchurch in the mosque…we r extremely lucky…never want to see this things happen again…. pray for us”.

New Zealand Police urged people not to share “extremely distressing footage” relating to the incident that was circulating online.

“It’s very disturbing, it shouldn’t be in the public domain,” a spokesman said.

Our hearts go out to the people of New Zealand following the news of this terrible act in Christchurch. NZ is one of the most peaceful, peace-loving and generous nations in the world. Your friends in the UK stand with you today in deepest sympathy. — Jeremy Hunt (@Jeremy_Hunt) March 15, 2019

In the 74-page manifesto, believed to have been written by Tarrant, he said the victims were a “large group of invaders” who he said “seek to occupy my peoples lands and ethnically replace my own people (sic)”.

He describes himself as “a private and mostly introverted person” and admits he is racist, adding that he is an “Eco-fascist by nature”.

Meanwhile, leaders across the globe responded with outrage after Australian senator Fraser Anning apparently said in a statement shared online that the real cause of the attack was Muslim immigration.

The independent Queensland senator also tweeted: “Does anyone still dispute the link between Muslim immigration and violence?”.

UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid accused him of fanning the flames of extremism, while Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison called the views “disgusting”.