A man has died following a fire at a house in Moray.

Four fire engines went to the scene in Reidhaven Square, Keith, when the alarm was raised just after 9pm on Thursday.

The fire was brought under control by 10pm and a man’s body was found inside the property.

Police have launched a joint investigation with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS).

Detective Inspector Norman Stevenson said: “Enquiries into the circumstances of the fire will be ongoing today, however at this stage there do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances.

“The local community are thanked for their patience whilst emergency services have dealt with this incident.”

The A96 in Keith was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident but later re-opened.