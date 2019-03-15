The Queen has sent a message of condolence to the people of New Zealand following the Christchurch mosque shootings which left 49 people dead.

In her message to the Governor-General of New Zealand, Dame Patsy Reddy, the Queen said her prayers were with all New Zealanders.

The Queen said in her message: “I have been deeply saddened by the appalling events in Christchurch today. Prince Philip and I send our condolences to the families and friends of those who have lost their lives.

“I also pay tribute to the emergency services and volunteers who are providing support to those who have been injured.

“At this tragic time, my thoughts and prayers are with all New Zealanders.”

The country’s prime minister, Jacinda Ardern, described the killings as “one of New Zealand’s darkest days”, adding: “What has happened here is an extraordinary and unprecedented act of violence.”

Right-wing extremist Brenton Tarrant, 28, from Australia, appeared to have live-streamed the terror attack in Christchurch and outlined his anti-immigrant motives in a manifesto posted online.

New Zealand’s police commissioner, Mike Bush, said 49 people were confirmed dead and that a man in his late 20s had been charged with murder.

The Queen is head of state in New Zealand and the monarchy has strong ties with the country, with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex visiting the Commonwealth nation last autumn.