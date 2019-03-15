English Defence League founder Tommy Robinson has described a man suspected of murder after at least 49 people were shot dead at two mosques in New Zealand as a “monster”.

Mr Robinson reacted angrily when he was asked about the mass shootings.

Speaking in Peterborough on Friday, he told the Press Association: “When jihadis do an attack, they tell you the verse from the Koran that inspired them to do it.

“You, the mainstream media, and every politician then bend over backwards to say it’s got nothing to do with Islam.

“This monster who committed a completely cowardly attack against innocent people.

“This monster wrote a manifesto.

“In that manifesto, is my name in it? Does he mention me?

“No he doesn’t.

“He specifically tells you why he done it, but yet here you are as the mainstream media attempting to somehow associate me with a coward on the other end of the planet.

“How can you do that?”

Tommy Robinson said he had ‘called out’ white supremacists in the past (Joe Giddens/PA)

Mr Robinson continued: “So when there’s an Islamic terrorist attack, do you go stand outside every mosque and ask the imam that follows the same book as the terrorist?

“I don’t follow the same book as this white supremacist.

“In fact for 10 years I’ve called out white supremacy, the same as I’ve called out Islamic extremism.

“Any supremacy, I’ve called out.

“But yet here you are as a journalist, trying to associate my name somehow with the murder of 49 innocent people.

“You’re a coward, your journalism is a disgrace.”

Mr Robinson said that the suspect “has told you why he’s done it”, with his alleged reasons including immigration policy and “Rotherham”.

“I didn’t rape any girls in Rotherham,” said Mr Robinson. “That wasn’t me.

“I didn’t take 1,400 children as slaves. That wasn’t me.

“So you’re a coward… and your journalism is absolutely disgusting.”