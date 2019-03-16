The tragic deaths of 49 people in shootings at two mosques in New Zealand top the agenda on Saturday.
The Guardian calls it “carnage” and reports that the suspected perpetrator displayed white supremacist symbols during the deadly assault.
Technology giants were criticised after the massacre was live-streamed in the first “terror attack designed for social media”, the Daily Telegraph says.
The Daily Mail reports that the film was deleted only after it had been running for 17 minutes – enough time for it to be reposted across the web.
The Times reports that shortly before the killings, Brenton Tarrant published a “manifesto” in which he said that he had been inspired by Islamophobic attacks in Britain.
And the Daily Mirror carries a photo it claims is Tarrant as a child.
Meanwhile, the Daily Express says Home Secretary Sajid Javid condemned the shootings as an “attack on the freedom and values that unite us all”, while the i runs with the headline: “Innocence lost”.
The Sun says the tragedy shocked and appalled the world.
In other news, the Financial Times reports that Philip Green is launching a restructuring of his Arcadia group, whose brands include Topshop.