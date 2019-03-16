A man has died after a stabbing in south-west London.

Scotland Yard said officers were called to reports of a fight on Gowan Avenue, Fulham, at 12.27am on Saturday.

The victim, believed to be 29, was found suffering from stab wounds.

Police are investigating after a fatal stabbing in #Fulham – the victim, a 29yo man, was pronounced dead at the scene. A crime scene is in place; no arrests at this early stage. Those with info – call 101 ref CAD 179/16March https://t.co/8Z8qDmnJvG pic.twitter.com/cfi8hrWRcE — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) March 16, 2019

He was tended to by members of the public before paramedics and police arrived, but was pronounced dead at the scene just before 1am.

There have been no arrests.

The Met said officers were working to inform the man’s next of kin and that the Homicide and Major Crime Command had been notified.

A crime scene is in place at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference 179/16 March.