A 29-year-old man stabbed to death in the west London street where Jill Dando was murdered was a “good guy”, a friend has said.

Detectives launched a murder inquiry after the man was fatally knifed at the junction of Gowan Avenue and Munster Road in Fulham in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Neighbours said they heard an argument unfold at about 12.30am before police and paramedics arrived at the scene.

A friend of the victim, who visited the cordon on Saturday morning, said: “It’s still processing, he was a good guy, he was a big man, 29, you don’t do silly things like this, knife crimes.”

The friend, who asked not to be named, said he was not aware of similar violent incidents in the largely quiet residential area but added: “There might have been a stabbing in this area, don’t get me wrong, but they are normally with kids, not people our age.

“Even if there was a little problem it should not have led to this.”

Police said no arrests had been made (Victoria Jones/PA)

The Metropolitan Police said it was called “to reports of a fight in progress” by ambulance crews and arrived on the scene at about 12.27am.

The victim was found with stab wounds and died at the scene at 12.56am despite attempts by paramedics and members of the public to save his life.

A white forensic tent remained at the scene on Saturday morning and several police officers stood guard at the cordon.

A neighbour, who asked not to be named, said: “I heard an argument but not very loud screams, not a violent argument, no tussling and then they just wandered off.

“I heard no screams at all, you expect a fight and a scream but there was not really any of that, just loud voices.”

Police said efforts were still being made to contact the victim’s family and no arrests had been made.

TV presenter Ms Dando was 37 when she was shot in the head on the doorstep of her home in Gowan Avenue on April 26 1999.