Parts of the UK have woken up to snow after an area of low pressure swept across the country.

(Owen Humphreys/PA)

A Met Office yellow warning for snow is in place until Saturday night for much of Scotland, Northern Ireland and the north east of England.

(Owen Humphreys/PA)

As much as 10cm of snow could fall on higher ground, according to forecasters.

(Owen Humphreys/PA)

Good morning UK! Strong winds & outbreaks of rain across much of the UK. Some heavy rain in the N&W, snow in parts of Scotland. Mainly dry but cloudy across the SE. Mild in the south, colder elsewhere. Weather warnings in place, pls check for your area: https://t.co/cQSfu1VDbo pic.twitter.com/2gFaT0HBlb — Met Office (@metoffice) March 16, 2019

(Owen Humphreys/PA)

Heavy snow fell in parts of Northumberland overnight covering part of the A1 at Alnwick.

(Owen Humphreys/PA)

(Owen Humphreys/PA)

(Owen Humphreys/PA)

(Owen Humphreys/PA)

The worst of the wintry weather is expected to be over by Saturday evening with a more settled picture for Sunday.

(Owen Humphreys/PA)

(Owen Humphreys/PA)