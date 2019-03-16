Parts of the UK have woken up to snow after an area of low pressure swept across the country.

A Met Office yellow warning for snow is in place until Saturday night for much of Scotland, Northern Ireland and the north east of England.

As much as 10cm of snow could fall on higher ground, according to forecasters.

Heavy snow fell in parts of Northumberland overnight covering part of the A1 at Alnwick.

The worst of the wintry weather is expected to be over by Saturday evening with a more settled picture for Sunday.

