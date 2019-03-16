Theresa May has warned MPs that if they fail to back her Brexit deal at the third time of asking then Brussels might insist on a lengthy delay – and force the UK to hold elections to the European Parliament.

The Prime Minister said it would be a “potent symbol of Parliament’s collective political failure” if the UK elected new MEPs almost three years after voting to leave the European Union.

Mrs May acknowledged that even if her deal is passed before Thursday’s summit of EU leaders the Government would need a “short technical extension” beyond the scheduled March 29 Brexit date.

“That is not an ideal outcome – we could and should have been leaving the EU on March 29,” she said.

“But it is something the British people would accept if it led swiftly to delivering Brexit.

“The alternative if Parliament cannot agree the deal by that time is much worse.”

She said her fellow leaders would demand a “clear purpose” for a longer extension that was not merely a technical delay to allow legislation to pass.

In a message aimed at MPs seeking rival versions of Brexit she said: “If the proposal were to go back to square one and negotiate a new deal, that would mean a much longer extension – almost certainly requiring the United Kingdom to participate in the European Parliament elections in May.

“The idea of the British people going to the polls to elect MEPs three years after voting to leave the EU hardly bears thinking about.

“There could be no more potent symbol of Parliament’s collective political failure.”

In an appeal to MPs to back her deal, she used a Sunday Telegraph article to urge them to “stand together as democrats and patriots” to support the package.

She added: “I know that I will have to do more to convince others, as well as the DUP, if I am to succeed in finally securing a majority for the deal.

“That remains my goal. It is the only way through the current impasse.”

The possibility of Brexit being delayed or overturned in a second referendum is swinging some Eurosceptics reluctantly behind the deal ahead of a third vote on the package.

Backbench rebel Daniel Kawczynski publicly indicated he will now back the Prime Minister’s plan.

But so far the number of Tories publicly switching positions has amounted to a trickle rather than the flood the Prime Minister needs to overturn the 149-vote defeat for the deal she suffered on Tuesday.

Shrewsbury and Atcham MP Mr Kawczynski acknowledged that the Prime Minister’s deal was now the “only game in town”.

“Do we continue to obstruct and risk no Brexit? I doubt I can take that risk,” he said after talks with local Tories, farmers and businesses.

Constituents fed up with infighting in both Parties.Parliament voted this week to take no deal from table (mistake in my view)) No other deal can get through Commons so Mrs May’s Deal is only game in town. Do we continue to obstruct & risk no Brexit? I doubt I can take that risk — Daniel Kawczynski (@DKShrewsbury) March 16, 2019

His comments came after former cabinet minister Esther McVey, who resigned over the Brexit deal, suggested she and other MPs could now back it, even though it was “rubbish” and North Wiltshire MP James Gray appealed to fellow members of the Brexiteer European Research Group (ERG) to get the “obnoxious” deal over the line.

But other ERG figures played down the prospect of large numbers getting behind the deal when it is brought back for a vote.

Meanwhile, talks continued with the DUP, but the party stressed that the presence of Chancellor Philip Hammond at a meeting on Friday did not mean that money was being demanded.

“We are in discussions with the Government to ensure Northern Ireland is not separated out from the rest of the United Kingdom as we leave the European Union,” a spokesman said.

“Contrary to some reports we are not discussing cash.

“There are still issues to be addressed in our discussions.”

Jeremy Corbyn has offered talks with opposition leaders and backbench MPs in an effort to find a Brexit compromise which could replace Mrs May’s plan.

The Prime Minister’s warning that the EU would insist on a long delay came after Latvian foreign minister Edgars Rinkevics suggested a period of up to two years could be required if MPs continue to reject the Brexit deal.

European Commission vice-president Frans Timmermans indicated that any extension to Article 50 could be a two-stage process, initially limited to a few weeks unless Mrs May could set out what she wanted to achieve with the extra time.

He told Germany’s Funke newspaper “as long as this isn’t clear, Brexit can only be delayed for a few weeks, solely to avoid a chaotic withdrawal” on March 29.

“During this time, the British must tell us what they want: new elections? A new referendum? Only after that can we talk about a several-month extension,” he added.