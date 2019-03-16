A blast of wintry weather affecting most parts of the UK is to be short lived with sunshine and showers expected from Sunday.

In some areas there could even be temperatures of around 18C (64F) by Thursday as high pressure will settle the weather which affected many on Saturday.

Snow caused problems for travellers in Scotland with the Met Office issuing yellow warnings until the evening, with an ice warning into the early hours of Sunday.

Much of Scotland, Northern Ireland and the north east of England were to be affected, while wind and rain was forecast for Wales with high winds expected on the south coast.

A tourist takes a photograph during strong winds on Westminster Bridge (Victoria Jones/PA)

Met Office adviser Marco Petagna said: “There’ll be an icy start (on Sunday) for many northern and northwestern areas before a day of sunshine and showers.

“Most of the showers will be in the north and west where locally heavy and with some thunder.

“There’ll be some snow too on hills above about 200 or 300 metres, although no significant settling expected.

“It’ll be feeling cold in the fresh to strong west to northwest wind, with gales in the north east of the UK.”

Sunday will be a day of #sunshine and #showers with a mixture of #hail and #thunder. Don't be surprised if you see some #snow over the hilltops pic.twitter.com/pD7qyfEgQA — Met Office (@metoffice) March 16, 2019

He added there would be highs 7C to 11C but it would be “notably colder in the south than on Saturday”.

Ahead of next week Mr Petagna also said: “High pressure will settle the weather down in the south and east. A lot of dry weather with some sunshine during the day, patchy low cloud/fog and frost overnight.

“Temperatures are on the rise by the day, we could see 16C or 17C on Wednesday and perhaps 18C on Thursday in the sunnier spots.

“Meanwhile the far north and west of the UK will continue to see some cloudier spells with patchy rain and it will also stay windy at times in the far northwest.”

Heavy snow fell in parts of Northumberland overnight, covering part of the A1 and Alnwick Castle (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Police Scotland issued a warning to motorists as road conditions worsened on Saturday morning.

As much as 10cm of snow was expected to fall on higher ground with strong gusts of 45mph to even 65mph in some costal areas.

Elsewhere heavy snow fell in parts of Northumberland overnight, covering part of the A1 at Alnwick.