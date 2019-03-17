Countries across the world have stood in solidarity with New Zealand after 50 people died and dozens more were injured in shootings at two mosques.

From vigils to prayer services, communities from as far away as London and Turkey have paid their respects to those killed as they keep a grieving nation in their thoughts.

On Sunday, New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern said she had met with members of the Islamic community in Wellington who had expressed their gratitude for an “outpouring of love” in the wake of the attacks.

The Silver Fern symbol of New Zealand was projected onto the sails of the Sydney Opera House on SaturdayIn Australia, the silver fern symbol of New Zealand was projected on to the sails of the Sydney Opera House (Paul Braven/AAP Image via AP)
US New Zealand Mosque ShootingMore than a hundred people attended an interfaith prayer service at the Muslim Educational Trust in Tigard, Oregon, United States (Mark Graves/The Oregonian via AP)
People take part in a vigil at the New Zealand War Memorial on Hyde Park Corner, LondonIn London, people took part in a vigil at the New Zealand War Memorial on Hyde Park Corner (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Demonstrators perform prayers for the people killed during the mosque attacks during a protest in Ankara, TurkeyAnd in Turkey, demonstrators performed prayers for the people killed in New Zealand during a protest in Ankara (Burhan Ozbilici/AP)
Members of civil society group ‘Joint Action Committee for People Rights’ hold a candle light vigil for the victims of Christchurch mosque shooting, in Lahore, PakistanIn Lahore, Pakistan, members of civil society group ‘Joint Action Committee for People Rights’ held a candle-lit vigil for the victims (KM Chaudary/AP)
Players offer a silent prayer for the victims before their Super Rugby match in TokyoIn Japan, players offered a silent prayer for the victims before their Super Rugby match in Tokyo (Koji Sasahara/AP)
Mourners lay flowers on a wall at the Botanical Gardens in ChristchurchAnd back in Christchurch, mourners have been laying flowers on a wall at the Botanical Gardens (Vincent Thian/AP)