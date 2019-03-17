In Pictures: Countries around the world show their support for New Zealand
Press Association 2019
New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern hugs and consoles a woman as she visited Kilbirnie Mosque to lay flowers
Countries across the world have stood in solidarity with New Zealand after 50 people died and dozens more were injured in shootings at two mosques.
From vigils to prayer services, communities from as far away as London and Turkey have paid their respects to those killed as they keep a grieving nation in their thoughts.
On Sunday, New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern said she had met with members of the Islamic community in Wellington who had expressed their gratitude for an “outpouring of love” in the wake of the attacks.
