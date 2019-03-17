Here is a look at the royal baby in numbers:

2 – Baby Sussex already has two family pets ready and waiting – Meghan’s beagle Guy, and a black labrador.



The Duchess of Sussex meets Maggi a Jack Russell during an animal welfare charity visit (Eddie Mulholland/Daily Telegraph/PA)

3 – Baby’s royal first cousins – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

🎂 Wishing a very Happy 70th Birthday to The Prince of Wales! Two new photographs of The Prince of Wales and his family, taken by @ChrisJack_Getty in the garden of Clarence House, have been released to celebrate HRH’s 70th birthday. Visit @ClarenceHouse for more 📷 pic.twitter.com/nQwDOPGVkx — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 13, 2018

4 – The baby boy or girl will be the Prince of Wales’s fourth grandchild.

4 – Patronages Meghan has taken on during her pregnancy.

6 – Harry’s place in line to the throne.

7 – The baby will be born seventh in line to the throne.

7 – Meghan starred in seven seasons of the US legal drama Suits as paralegal-turned-lawyer Rachel Zane before marrying Harry.

Donna and Rachel: A powerful duo you do NOT want to mess with. #Suits pic.twitter.com/iKRmrSWpbt — Suits (@Suits_USA) April 19, 2018

8 – The Queen’s great-grandchildren after the baby is born. Newest additions include Prince Louis and Lena Tindall.

The Queen will have eight great-grandchildren when baby Sussex arrives (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

8 – The Duke of York’s position in line to the throne after the baby’s arrival. Andrew was born second in line in 1960.

34 – Harry’s age.

37 – Meghan’s age.

41 – Royal births are celebrated with a 41-gun salute.

£7,500 – Cost of a one-night stay and delivery package at the private Lindo Wing, where Prince George and his siblings were born, including a suite of two rooms, but excluding consultants’ fees.

£330,000 – Estimated total cost of Meghan’s lavish New York baby shower, including travel on a private jet said to have been paid for by the duchess’s friends.

£3 million – Estimated cost to the taxpayer of renovations at Harry and Meghan’s new home Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor Estate.

£47.4 million – The amount the Queen received from the taxpayer via the Sovereign Grant in 2017/18 – 69p for each person in the country.