A five-year-old girl who lost all her limbs to meningitis has taken part in a half marathon.

Harmonie-Rose Allen walked across the finish line of the Bath Half Marathon to a huge round of applause from spectators.

The little girl, from Bath, had tackled the 13.1-mile course with a seven-person support team, including two of her teachers and family, who took it in turns to push her special running chair.

The five-year-old was cheered as she reached the finish line (Ben Birchall/PA)

But Harmonie-Rose was determined to cross the finish line all on her own and was cheered on by the thousands of spectators who had lined the route around Bath city centre as she completed the course in just over three hours.

Harmonie-Rose contracted meningitis and septicaemia in 2014 aged 10 months which resulted in her limbs and part of her nose being amputated.

The schoolgirl, who uses prosthetic legs, was taking part in the half-marathon to raise funds for the Time is Precious charity.

It is thought she is the race’s youngest competitor.

About 15,000 people took part in the run and were watched by an estimated 40,000 spectators.

Harmonie-Rose Allen was diagnosed with meningitis when she was 10-months-old (Ben Birchall/PA)

Running with Harmonie-Rose was her aunt Hannah Hall, who was joined by friends from a local running group, teacher Antony Wainer and teaching assistant Claire Imrie.

Cheering on Harmonie-Rose as she completed the course were her parents, Ross Allen and Freya Hall, who gave her a big hug as she crossed the finish line.

Harmonie-Rose said: “I was freezing. I was a little bit tired.”

An emotional Ms Hall said: “We stopped a few times and Harmonie did get a bit bored but she soldiered on, she was such a little star.

“She was amazing, she is just a normal five-year-old and after the hour she was ‘Where’s my mummy?’ but she just soldiered on.

“At the end she said she wanted to walk, so she went for it. I feel so proud of her.”

Two other children were also taking part alongside Harmonie-Rose.

Seven-year-old Devon Baker, from Midsomer Norton, is undergoing treatment for leukaemia, while Ellie Payne, seven, has undergone heart surgery.