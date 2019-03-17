Detectives probing the hit and run killing of two young brothers have arrested a man on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

The 23-year-old suspect was detained on Sunday after Pawanveer Singh, aged 23 months, and his brother Sanjay, 10, died in Wolverhampton on Thursday.

He was arrested in central Birmingham and taken into custody for questioning, West Midlands Police said.

Det Sgt Paul Hughes, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This afternoon’s arrest is a significant development, but the investigation is continuing and we still have lots of lines of enquiry to pursue.

“We would appeal to the public to keep contacting us with any information.

“Pawanveer and Sanjay’s family have been informed of this afternoon’s development, and we continue to support them through this terrible period.”

The brothers were with their mother in the family’s BMW, turning right off Birmingham New Road into Lawnswood Avenue, when an Audi S3 crashed into them at around 8.45pm.

The driver of the Audi fled on foot before both brothers were pronounced dead at the scene.

A 31-year-old man from a third car, a Bentley, was also arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and later released pending further investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police via live chat at west-midlands.police.uk between 8am and midnight or call 101 any time.

Crimestoppers can be called anonymously on 0800 555 111. Quote log number 2580 of March 14.