A former teacher who drowned her three-year-old daughter in a bath when her marriage broke down is to be sentenced.

Claire Colebourn was found guilty of murder on Friday after a jury returned a unanimous verdict in less than three hours at Winchester Crown Court.

The court heard Colebourn hit “rock bottom” after her high-flying husband Michael ended their 16-year-relationship.

She woke their daughter Bethan at their home in Fordingbridge, Hampshire, in the early hours of October 19 2017, led her to the bath and held her body under the water before making multiple suicide attempts.

Bethan Colebourn, three, was drowned by mother Claire (Hampshire Police)

The ex-sixth form biology teacher was discovered by her mother about 14 hours later in a diabetic coma.

The 36-year-old is expected to be handed a lengthy prison term when she is sentenced by High Court judge Johannah Cutts QC on Monday.