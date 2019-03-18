Another crucial week for Theresa May tops the headlines on Monday.
The Guardian reports that the Prime Minister will embark on a “final desperate scramble” to win the backing of the Democratic Unionist Party for her Brexit deal.
The Times says Mrs May won support from some staunch Brexiteers after personally lobbying MPs, but still remained short of the number needed to win a vote this week.
Boris Johnson writes in the Daily Telegraph to urge Eurosceptic MPs to reject the PM’s deal for a third time if it is put to a vote this week.
The i says the PM has been told by Eurosceptic rebels that they will only support her Brexit blueprint if she sets out plans for her departure from Downing Street.
Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror leads on the terror attack in New Zealand, running with the headline: “We are one.”
The Daily Mail reports on a tax scam.
And the Daily Express says a pensions shake-up could boost retirement incomes by up to 7% a year.
Elsewhere, The Sun leads on the death of Love Island star Mike Thalassitis.
And the Financial Times reports that Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank have begun talks on a merger that would reshape Germany’s financial sector.