An investigation is under way after a man died following a fire at a flat in Aberdeen.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Gladstone Place at around 4.50pm on Friday.

The 53-year-old man’s body was found inside the property.

Police said there do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances and an investigation is under way.

Detective Sergeant David Harris said: “Enquiries to establish the full circumstances of this incident are ongoing and police are working with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

“There are no apparent suspicious circumstances and as with all sudden deaths a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

Gladstone Place was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident but later reopened.