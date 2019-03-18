The Duke of Sussex has been made godfather to Zara Tindall’s youngest daughter Lena as he attended her christening with the Duchess of Sussex.

Harry and Meghan, who are just weeks away from the arrival of their first child, joined the royals at the baptism of nine-month-old Lena in Gloucestershire.

The Queen, who did not attend Prince Louis’s christening last July because it came ahead of a busy week of high-profile events, was among the guests at St Nicholas Church in Cherington at the weekend.

Zara and Mike Tindall, pictured heading to church on Christmas Day, asked Harry to be Lena’s godfather (Joe Giddens/PA)

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were not there, and neither was the Duke of Edinburgh, who is spending much of his retirement at Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate, the Daily Mail reported.

Heavily pregnant Meghan, whose first child is due at the end of next month, wore a navy beret and a vintage 1950s double-breasted silk brown Dior coat for the private occasion.

Lena’s proud parents, equestrian champion Zara and former England rugby star Mike Tindall, were joined by Zara’s parents the Princess Royal and Captain Mark Phillips, who divorced in 1992.

The youngest member of the Tindall family – a sister to five-year-old Mia – was christened Lena Elizabeth, with her second name a tribute to her great-grandmother the Queen.

Harry and Meghan are awaiting the birth of their first child (Tim Whitby/PA)

Meghan has carried out her final scheduled public engagement before the birth of her baby, but is still working behind the scenes privately, holding meetings with the charities she supports.