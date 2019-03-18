Police have named three people who died following a crash involving two cars and a bus.

Zaharina Hristova, 37, Silyan Stefanov, 42, and Dimitar Georgiev, 32, all of Bulgaria, died in the incident on the A90 at Glenbervie, Aberdeenshire, last week.

They were passengers in a red Renault Megane which was involved in a crash with a bus and a silver Ford B Max, at around 4.30pm on Tuesday March 12.

No passengers on the Scottish Citylink bus were hurt but the driver suffered minor injuries.

A man and woman in the Ford B Max, were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Renault has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

Marin Rachev, 34, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Thursday.

He made no plea, was remanded in custody, and is expected to return to court this week.