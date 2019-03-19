John Bercow’s ruling over a third vote on Theresa May’s Brexit deal dominates the front pages on Tuesday.
The Guardian reports that the Prime Minister’s government was “plunged into constitutional chaos” after the Speaker blocked Mrs May from bringing her Withdrawal Agreement back before MPs unless it had fundamentally changed.
The Times says Downing Street accused Mr Bercow of sabotaging the PM’s efforts to rescue her deal.
Mr Bercow invoked a convention last used 99 years ago to stop the vote taking place, the Daily Telegraph reports, saying his announcement was greeted with fury in the Commons.
The Daily Express runs with the headline: “The Brexit destroyer”, while the Metro says the Speaker surprised Mrs May with his ruling.
It came just 24 hours before the PM was expected to ask the Commons to decide on the issue for a third time following two defeats, the Daily Mail reports.
The Sun says it is a “huge blow” to hopes of an orderly departure on March 29.
And the Financial Times reports that the PM’s plan to get her deal through the Commons faces a “potentially insurmountable hurdle” following the Speaker’s ruling.
Meanwhile, the i says up to 30 Conservative MPs have told the PM she needs to step down.
In other news, the Daily Mirror reports that MPs are to probe whether women are turning to prostitution because of Universal Credit.