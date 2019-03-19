The search for a Romanian man in Aberdeenshire who has been missing for around a month is to be scaled back, police have said.

Marian Pavel was last seen around 7.30pm on Wednesday February 20 near Dean’s Shortbread Factory at Steven Road in Huntly.

Specialist searches for the 45-year-old involved the marine and dive and dog units, including areas of woodland, farmland and parts of the Rivers Deveron and Bogie.

However there has been no trace of Mr Pavel or his belongings.

Extensive searches to trace Marian Pavel, 45, who was reported missing from #Huntly have been carried out and will now be scaled back.https://t.co/WmnS3oI3Pg pic.twitter.com/p2nPwkaQWz — NorthEastPolice (@NorthEPolice) March 19, 2019

Inspector Matt Smith said: “Our searches have been intelligence led and have focused on the information available to us.

“We are very grateful to members of the public who have supported us with our enquiries, particularly those who got in touch to report that they had seen Marian.

“We have no new confirmed sightings of him at this time but would continue to urge anyone who thinks they might have information to get in touch with us on 101 using reference number 4314 of 20 February.

“Reviews of the enquiry have been carried out and will continue as is standard with any long-term missing person investigation. Any new information which comes to light will be thoroughly investigated.

“We will continue to update Marian’s family and our thoughts remain with them.”