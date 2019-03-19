More than £35,000 worth of jewellery has been stolen during a break-in at a shop.

Rings, pendants and chains, earrings, bracelets and a three figure sum of money were snatched from Fennes Jewellery in Glenrothes in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The items ranged in value from a pair of celtic stud earrings worth £145 to an 18ct white gold diamond bubble ring worth £3,700.

The incident happened at around 2.20am at the shop in Newark Road South in the Fife town.

Police are keen to trace three men who were seen in the area at the time and are believed to have been involved.

They were wearing dark clothing and may have been travelling in a vehicle.

Detective Inspector Paul Dick of Fife CID said: “This incident has caused significant disruption to a local business, and a thorough investigation is underway.

“As part of this, we’d ask anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious behaviour, or any motorists or taxi drivers who were travelling in the area around this time and have dashcam footage, to contact us.

“Likewise, anyone who may recognise this jewellery or have been offered it for sale since this time is urged to get in touch with us or Crimestoppers anonymously.

“If you purchase a stolen item, knowingly or otherwise, this can be seized by officers at any time meaning a financial loss for yourself. Always check that a seller can provide proof of ownership.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 0491 of March 16, 2019, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.