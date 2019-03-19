Police are hunting the driver of a Porsche who fled after the car was involved in a hit-and-run.
The grey/black Boxster S model crashed with a black Kia Cee’d on the A259 in Wick, near Littlehampton, West Sussex, shortly after 6am on Tuesday.
No-one was injured but officers want to speak to the driver as the car was uninsured and notified as off-road, Sussex Police said.
He is described as mixed race, about 5ft 7in, with short Afro hair and it is thought he may live in the county.
