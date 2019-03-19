A pedestrian who was hit by a car as he crossed a road has died in hospital just days after the collision.

The 70-year-old man was at Almond Road West in Livingston, West Lothian, when he was struck by a black Ford Galaxy at around 12.30pm on Saturday.

He was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with serious head injuries and died at the hospital on Tuesday.

Sergeant Gary Taylor, of Livingston’s road policing unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the gentleman’s family and all those affected by this collision.



“We continue to investigate the full circumstances and would encourage anyone who may have witnessed this, or who was travelling in the area at this time and has dashcam footage, to contact us as soon as possible.”