Mozambique has begun three days of national mourning for more than 200 victims of Cyclone Idai, one of the most destructive storms southern Africa has experienced in decades.

In neighbouring Zimbabwe, state media said the death toll had risen above 100.

The full extent of the devastation will only be known once floodwaters from torrential rains, expected to continue into Thursday, recede.

A man stands on the edge of a collapsed bridge in Chimanimani, about 600km south east of Harare, Zimbabwe (Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/AP)

It will be days before Mozambique’s inundated plains drain towards the Indian Ocean, and aid groups warned the waters were still rising.

People have been reported clinging to rooftops and trees since the cyclone roared in over the weekend.

The United Nations humanitarian office said the town of Buzi, with some 200,000 people, was at risk of becoming at least partially submerged.

“Flood waters are predicted to rise significantly in the coming days and 350,000 people are at risk,” the UN office said.

Schoolchildren stranded by a collapsed bridge in Chimanimani (Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/AP)

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa received a sombre welcome in the hard-hit mountain community of Chimanimani, near the border with Mozambique.

Zimbabwean officials said some 350 people may have died.

Some Zimbabwean bodies have been swept by rivers down the mountainside to Mozambique, according to officials.

Mozambican officials said its death toll is 200 and rising.

President Filipe Nyusi said earlier this week that he expects fatalities to be more than 1,000.

Residents dig for victims (Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/AP)

“Some of the peasants in Mozambique were calling some of our people to say, ‘We see bodies, we believe those bodies are coming from Zimbabwe’,” said July Moyo, Zimbabwe’s minister of local government.

Families congregated in Chipinge town, near Chimanimani, hoping to find ways to get to impassable areas where they expect to find bodies of relatives.

Churches, companies and individuals have donated clothes, food and other supplies to families that lost their homes.

International aid has started trickling in to ease the humanitarian crisis.

“Everyone is doubling, tripling, quadrupling whatever they were planning,” said Caroline Haga of the Red Cross in Beira, Mozambique, referring to supplies and aid workers.

“It’s much larger than anyone could ever anticipate.”

“This is the worst humanitarian crisis in Mozambique’s recent history. It is a humanitarian catastrophe for the people of Central Mozambique." More updates from the team in #Beira as humanitarian needs emerge following #CycloneIdai 👉🏿 https://t.co/GtVM97uBkf pic.twitter.com/5cC67r8uwy — IFRC Africa (@IFRCAfrica) March 20, 2019

The European Union released 3.5 million euros (£3 million) in emergency aid, and the UK pledged up to £6 million. Neighbouring Tanzania’s military airlifted 238 tons of food and medicine.

Sacha Myers of Save the Children, speaking from Maputo, Mozambique, described rising floodwaters, “rivers and dams bursting their banks” and a death toll in the hundreds that is destined to climb.

She was awaiting the arrival of a cargo plane carrying 51 tons of emergency supplies, but said getting them where they needed to go remained difficult with roads washed away or submerged and few options for storage in dry areas.

The United Nations is deploying resources too, deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said, but logistics remain challenging and the hardest hit areas, including Chimanimani, remain inaccessible.