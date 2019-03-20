A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after a car crashed into a pub in the City of London.

Police were called at around 9.50am on Wednesday to Mansell Street, where the car had hit Goodman’s Field, a Wetherspoons pub.

A female pedestrian was hurt in the crash and was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening or life-changing injuries.

The male driver was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving and dangerous driving.

He was taken to hospital as a precaution before being moved to a police station.

The pub has been closed while the police investigation is carried out.

Staff and customers were evacuated from the building and structural safety checks will be made before it can reopen.

Wetherspoons spokesman Eddie Gershon said: “This appears to be an accident. We send our best wishes to the person who was injured.

“Fortunately, as we understand it, only one person was injured, and we thank our staff and the police for dealing with the matter so efficiently.”