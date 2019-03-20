A Czech model has been sentenced to eight years and eight months in prison in Pakistan on charges of drug trafficking.

Tereza Hluskova, 22, was sentenced at a court in the eastern city of Lahore, the capital of Punjab province.

According to the court, Hluskova was arrested in possession of 8.5kg (19lbs) of heroin in January 2018 at the Lahore airport from where she was heading to Ireland via Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

Her lawyer Sardar Asghar Dogar said she will appeal.

Hluskova was convicted during a court appearance last week.

Her sentence also includes an 800 dollar (£605) fine.