Ade Goodchild’s £71 million win makes him the 15th biggest National Lottery winner and follows a lucky streak on EuroMillions for UK players in recent months.

Patrick and Frances Connolly, from Moira, Co Down, scooped almost £115 million in the EuroMillions jackpot on New Year’s Day to become the UK’s fourth-biggest lottery winners.

They followed builder Andrew Clark, 51, from Boston, Lincolnshire, discovering in November he had won £76 million, six weeks after the draw.

In July 2011, Colin and Chris Weir, from Ayrshire, became the biggest lottery winners in the UK, and across Europe, when they scooped more than £161 million.

Adrian and Gillian Bayford, from Suffolk, took home more than £148 million in August 2012 while the biggest prize awarded in the country in 2018 was £121 million, handed to an anonymous winner in April.

The top 20 biggest winners are:

12 July 2011, £161,653,000, Colin and Chris Weir, Largs

10 August 2012, £148,656,000, Gillian and Adrian Bayford, Haverhill

24 April 2018, £121,328,187, No publicity

1 January 2019, £114,969,775.70, Frances and Patrick Connolly, County Armagh

8 October 2010, £113,019,926, No publicity

14 March 2014, £107,932,603.20, Neil Trotter, Surrey

7 October 2011, £101,203,600.70, Dave and Angela Dawes, Wisbech

12 June 2015, £93,388,943.90, No publicity

30 June 2017, £87,570,000, No publicity

14 May 2010, £84,451,320.60, No publicity

28 May 2013, £81,381,673.30, No publicity

23 February 2018, £77,798,898.10, No publicity

2 November 2018, £76,369,806.80, Andrew Clark, Boston, Lincs

2 May 2014, £73,205,659.50, No publicity

15 March 2019, £71,057,439, Ade Goodchild, Hereford

29 July 2016, £61,102,442.90, Monmouth family syndicate, Monmouthshire

10 July 2018, £57,975,367.70, Fred and Lesley Higgins, Aberdeenshire

12 Feb 2010, £56,008,113.20, Nigel Page, Cirencester

31 March 2015, £53,193,914, Richard and Angela Maxwell, Coningsby

12 April 2016, £51,818,873.70, No publicity